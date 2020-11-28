Basketball results 11/29/20

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
ISU 82, UMass Lowell 72
AT COLUMBUS, OHIO
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Ndiaye;18;3-3;0-0;4;0;1;7
Sissoko;25;4-7;0-0;10;0;3;8
Horne;32;5-14;3-4;3;2;2;15
Strong;32;6-14;6-6;5;2;2;21
Reeves;30;6-14;0-0;5;1;3;13
Fleming;13;1-1;2-3;1;0;2;4
Boyd;7;0-3;0-1;2;2;0;0
Andrews;10;1-2;0-0;1;0;3;2
Washington;13;1-2;0-2;1;1;3;3
Kotov;7;0-1;0-0;1;0;1;0
Chatman;15;4-6;1-1;0;0;3;9
Team;;;;7;;;
Totals;200;31-67;12-17;40;8;23;82
UMASS LOWELL
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Withers;37;4-9;3-4;9;1;4;11
Blunt;31;1-7;2-4;1;0;1;4
Boudie;6;0-0;0-0;1;1;1;0
Mitchell;11;1-4;0-0;2;0;1;2
Noel;37;12-19;7-9;5;2;1;35
Daley;30;0-1;2-4;3;2;2;2
J-Thomas;15;3-9;3-4;7;0;1;9
Thomas;18;2-4;0-1;4;0;5;5
Brooks;16;2-5;0-1;2;1;3;4
Team;;;;3;;;
Totals;200;26-58;17-27;37;7;23;72
Illinois State;;;42;40;- 82
UMass Lowell;;;30;42;- 72
Three-point field goals: ISU 8-27 (Strong 3-8, Horne 2-7, Ndiaye 1-1, Washington 1-1, Reeves 1-7, Boyd 0-3); UMass Lowell 5-23 (Noel 4-10, Thomas 1-2, Daley 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Mitchell 0-3, Withers 0-3, Blunt 0-3).
Turnovers: ISU 8; UMass Lowell 13. Blocked shots: ISU 3 (Ndiaye 2, Reeves); UMass Lowell 4 (Withers, Noel, Jordan-Thomas, Brooks). Steals: ISU 6 (Horne 5, Ndiaye); UMass Lowell 5 (Withers 3, Noel, Thomas).
Officials: Stewart, Smith, Curran
