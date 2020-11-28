 Skip to main content
Basketball results 11/29/20
agate

ISU HUDDLE BEFORE UMASS LOWELL

Illinois State's basketball team huddles before taking on UMass Lowell on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. The Redbirds notched their first win of the season with an 82-72 victory.

 Jim Benson

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

ISU 82, UMass Lowell 72

AT COLUMBUS, OHIO

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Ndiaye;18;3-3;0-0;4;0;1;7

Sissoko;25;4-7;0-0;10;0;3;8

Horne;32;5-14;3-4;3;2;2;15

Strong;32;6-14;6-6;5;2;2;21

Reeves;30;6-14;0-0;5;1;3;13

Fleming;13;1-1;2-3;1;0;2;4

Boyd;7;0-3;0-1;2;2;0;0

Andrews;10;1-2;0-0;1;0;3;2

Washington;13;1-2;0-2;1;1;3;3

Kotov;7;0-1;0-0;1;0;1;0

Chatman;15;4-6;1-1;0;0;3;9

Team;;;;7;;;

Totals;200;31-67;12-17;40;8;23;82

UMASS LOWELL

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Withers;37;4-9;3-4;9;1;4;11

Blunt;31;1-7;2-4;1;0;1;4

Boudie;6;0-0;0-0;1;1;1;0

Mitchell;11;1-4;0-0;2;0;1;2

Noel;37;12-19;7-9;5;2;1;35

Daley;30;0-1;2-4;3;2;2;2

J-Thomas;15;3-9;3-4;7;0;1;9

Thomas;18;2-4;0-1;4;0;5;5

Brooks;16;2-5;0-1;2;1;3;4

Team;;;;3;;;

Totals;200;26-58;17-27;37;7;23;72

Illinois State;;;42;40;- 82

UMass Lowell;;;30;42;- 72

Three-point field goals: ISU 8-27 (Strong 3-8, Horne 2-7, Ndiaye 1-1, Washington 1-1, Reeves 1-7, Boyd 0-3); UMass Lowell 5-23 (Noel 4-10, Thomas 1-2, Daley 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Mitchell 0-3, Withers 0-3, Blunt 0-3).

Turnovers: ISU 8; UMass Lowell 13. Blocked shots: ISU 3 (Ndiaye 2, Reeves); UMass Lowell 4 (Withers, Noel, Jordan-Thomas, Brooks). Steals: ISU 6 (Horne 5, Ndiaye); UMass Lowell 5 (Withers 3, Noel, Thomas).

Officials: Stewart, Smith, Curran

