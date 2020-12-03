Basketball results 12/4/20

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
ISU 177, Greenville 108
AT REDBIRD ARENA
GREENVILLE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Cooley;22;14-22;1-3;6;1;4;31
Bnkwski;21;2-7;0-0;2;5;4;4
Vinsel;20;2-8;2-2;2;1;2;7
K.Johnson;17;3-8;1-2;0;0;1;10
Jalnaiz;19;3-10;0-0;0;0;3;9
Edmond;12;2-7;2-2;0;0;1;7
Ball;17;4-9;2-3;0;3;5;10
J.Johnson;18;1-8;0-0;1;1;0;2
Cross;11;3-5;2-2;4;1;4;8
Dickey;19;4-9;0-0;4;1;1;11
Jelks;9;1-6;0-0;1;0;2;2
Dortch;6;1-6;0-0;3;2;3;3
Curtis;3;2-2;0-0;2;0;0;4
Nabers;5;0-1;0-0;0;1;1;0
Team;;;;5;;;
Totals;200;42-108;10-14;30;16;31;108
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Ndiaye;15;8-10;2-4;7;2;4;18
Sissoko;16;9-9;3-5;7;2;2;21
Horne;19;6-8;2-2;4;10;2;17
Strong;23;4-5;4-7;6;11;3;13
Reeves;22;5-6;4-5;5;5;1;16
Washington;25;12-13;5-6;5;7;2;30
Kotov;14;8-8;0-1;4;0;2;16
Boyd;20;5-6;2-2;7;8;1;12
Andrews;13;7-8;0-0;5;3;0;14
Chatman;16;5-7;2-2;2;5;1;12
Stadelman;8;0-2;1-4;0;3;3;1
Johnson;9;1-1;4-4;2;1;0;7
Team;;;;3;;;
Totals;200;70-83;29-42;57;57;18;177
Greenville;;;50;58;- 108
Illinois State;;;83;94;- 177
Three-point field goals: Greenville 14-55 (K. Johnson 3-5, Jalnaiz 3-7, Dickey 3-8, Cooley 2-6, Dortch 1-3, Edmond 1-5, Vinsel 1-7, Nabers 0-1, Cross 0-1, Ball 0-2, Bankowski 0-3, J. Johnson 0-3, Jelks 0-4); Illinois State 8-16 (Horne 3-5, Reeves 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Strong 1-2, Washington 1-2, Boyd 0-1, Chatman 0-1, Stadelman 0-1).
Turnovers: Greenville 20; Illinois State 24. Blocked shots: Greenville 0; Illinois State 6 (Ndiaye 3, Horne, Andrews, Chatman). Steals: Greenville 10 (Cooley 2, Bankowski 2, Ball 2, Vinsel, Edmond, Dickey, Jelks); Illinois State 10 (Horne 3, Boyd 2, Ndiaye, Strong, Washington, Andrews, Chatman).
Officials: Crenshaw, Malham, Campbell.
