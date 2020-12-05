 Skip to main content
Basketball results 12/6/20
HOWARD FLEMING JR. VS. MURRAY

Freshman Howard Fleming Jr. brings the ball up the court for Illinois State during Saturday's 76-65 loss to Murray State at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.

 Jim Benson

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Murray State 76, ISU 65

AT MURRAY, KY.

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Ndiaye;15;1-2;0-0;3;0;2;2

Sissoko;23;1-5;2-4;4;0;4;5

Horne;36;5-15;0-0;4;2;3;11

Strong;34;2-10;0-0;1;5;0;4

Reeves;32;6-13;2-3;1;1;1;16

Fleming;15;2-4;3-5;5;0;3;7

Mahorcic;22;6-8;3-8;9;2;3;15

Andrews;3;0-1;0-1;0;0;1;0

Washington;14;1-2;0-0;0;1;0;3

Chatman;7;1-2;0-0;1;0;0;2

Team;;;;6;;;

Totals;200;25-62;10-21;34;11;17;65

MURRAY STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Robinson;27;6-7;0-0;8;3;3;12

Williams;30;7-13;1-2;11;1;4;15

Brown;38;8-16;3-5;9;6;1;22

Hill;32;4-9;3-4;0;6;1;15

Whitley;9;0-1;0-0;4;0;2;0

Smith;24;1-4;0-0;0;1;5;3

Gilmore;11;1-2;0-0;3;0;4;2

Carter;17;2-5;2-2;1;3;0;7

Smith;5;0-1;0-0;3;0;0;0

McMullen;6;0-0;0-0;2;0;1;0

Team;;;;3;;;

Totals;200;29-58;9-13;44;20;21;76

Illinois State;;;31;34;- 65

Murray State;;;44;32;- 76

Three-point field goals: ISU 5-23 (Reeves 2-7, Sissoko 1-2, Washington 1-2, Horne 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Strong 0-6); Murray State 9-21 (Hill 4-7, Brown 3-6, Carter 1-2, Smith 1-4, Williams 0-1, Whitley 0-1).

Turnovers: ISU 11; Murray State 17. Blocked shots: ISU 4 (Sissoko 2, Horne, Reeves); Murray State 2 (Robinson, Brown). Steals: ISU 2 (Strong, Reeves); Murray State 5 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Smith).

Officials: Hartness, Staggs, Hudson

Attendance: 1,290

