Basketball results 12/6/20

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
Murray State 76, ISU 65
AT MURRAY, KY.
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Ndiaye;15;1-2;0-0;3;0;2;2
Sissoko;23;1-5;2-4;4;0;4;5
Horne;36;5-15;0-0;4;2;3;11
Strong;34;2-10;0-0;1;5;0;4
Reeves;32;6-13;2-3;1;1;1;16
Fleming;15;2-4;3-5;5;0;3;7
Mahorcic;22;6-8;3-8;9;2;3;15
Andrews;3;0-1;0-1;0;0;1;0
Washington;14;1-2;0-0;0;1;0;3
Chatman;7;1-2;0-0;1;0;0;2
Team;;;;6;;;
Totals;200;25-62;10-21;34;11;17;65
MURRAY STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Robinson;27;6-7;0-0;8;3;3;12
Williams;30;7-13;1-2;11;1;4;15
Brown;38;8-16;3-5;9;6;1;22
Hill;32;4-9;3-4;0;6;1;15
Whitley;9;0-1;0-0;4;0;2;0
Smith;24;1-4;0-0;0;1;5;3
Gilmore;11;1-2;0-0;3;0;4;2
Carter;17;2-5;2-2;1;3;0;7
Smith;5;0-1;0-0;3;0;0;0
McMullen;6;0-0;0-0;2;0;1;0
Team;;;;3;;;
Totals;200;29-58;9-13;44;20;21;76
Illinois State;;;31;34;- 65
Murray State;;;44;32;- 76
Three-point field goals: ISU 5-23 (Reeves 2-7, Sissoko 1-2, Washington 1-2, Horne 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Strong 0-6); Murray State 9-21 (Hill 4-7, Brown 3-6, Carter 1-2, Smith 1-4, Williams 0-1, Whitley 0-1).
Turnovers: ISU 11; Murray State 17. Blocked shots: ISU 4 (Sissoko 2, Horne, Reeves); Murray State 2 (Robinson, Brown). Steals: ISU 2 (Strong, Reeves); Murray State 5 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Smith).
Officials: Hartness, Staggs, Hudson
Attendance: 1,290
