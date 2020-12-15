Basketball summaries 12/16/20

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
ISU 91, Chicago State 62
AT REDBIRD ARENA
CHICAGO STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Jones;29;1-7;0-0;2;0;3;3
Davis;30;3-7;2-2;12;1;3;8
Marble;37;7-14;1-2;5;1;3;17
Zeigler;38;2-7;2-2;2;2;1;7
Johnson;38;7-17;7-9;5;2;4;22
Whthead;28;2-7;1-2;4;0;2;5
Team;;;;2;;;
Totals;200;22-59;13-17;32;6;16;62
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;19;5-5;1-3;4;0;4;11
Sissoko;13;2-2;0-0;1;0;1;4
Horne;28;6-12;6-6;4;2;1;22
Strong;32;5-9;2-6;6;6;2;17
Reeves;22;3-11;2-2;4;4;1;11
Fleming;23;2-5;0-0;9;5;1;4
Washington;12;0-0;0-0;4;1;3;0
Kotov;8;1-2;0-0;2;3;1;2
Boyd;22;4-10;1-2;5;1;2;13
Andrews;2;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Stadelman;2;0-1;0-0;0;0;0;0
Johnson;2;1-1;0-0;0;0;0;3
Team;;;;2;;;
Totals;200;31-61;12-19;42;24;17;91
Chicago State;;;30;32;- 62
Illinois State;;;36;55;- 91
Three-point field goals: Chicago State 5-20 (Marble 2-6, Jones 1-4, Zeigler 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Whitehead 0-1); Illinois State 17-36 (Strong 5-7, Boyd 4-8, Horne 4-10, Reeves 3-8, Johnson 1-1, Ndiaye 0-1, Stadelman 0-1).
Turnovers: Chicago State 14; Illinois State 12. Blocked shots: Chicago State 2 (Davis, Marble); Illinois State 6 (Ndiaye 4, Fleming 2). Steals: Chicago State 8 (Jones 2, Johnson 2, Davis, Marble, Zeigler, Whitehead); Illinois State 9 (Fleming 3, Horne 2, Mahorcic, Strong, Ndiaye, Washington).
Officials: Davis, Simmons, Natili.
