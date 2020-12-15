 Skip to main content
Basketball summaries 12/16/20
agate

Basketball summaries 12/16/20

BOYD SHOOTING

Dedric Boyd puts up a 3-point attempt during Tuesday's 91-62 victory for Illinois State against Chicago State at Redbird Arena.

 Jim Benson

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

ISU 91, Chicago State 62

AT REDBIRD ARENA

CHICAGO STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Jones;29;1-7;0-0;2;0;3;3

Davis;30;3-7;2-2;12;1;3;8

Marble;37;7-14;1-2;5;1;3;17

Zeigler;38;2-7;2-2;2;2;1;7

Johnson;38;7-17;7-9;5;2;4;22

Whthead;28;2-7;1-2;4;0;2;5

Team;;;;2;;;

Totals;200;22-59;13-17;32;6;16;62

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;19;5-5;1-3;4;0;4;11

Sissoko;13;2-2;0-0;1;0;1;4

Horne;28;6-12;6-6;4;2;1;22

Strong;32;5-9;2-6;6;6;2;17

Reeves;22;3-11;2-2;4;4;1;11

Fleming;23;2-5;0-0;9;5;1;4

Washington;12;0-0;0-0;4;1;3;0

Kotov;8;1-2;0-0;2;3;1;2

Boyd;22;4-10;1-2;5;1;2;13

Andrews;2;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Stadelman;2;0-1;0-0;0;0;0;0

Johnson;2;1-1;0-0;0;0;0;3

Team;;;;2;;;

Totals;200;31-61;12-19;42;24;17;91

Chicago State;;;30;32;- 62

Illinois State;;;36;55;- 91

Three-point field goals: Chicago State 5-20 (Marble 2-6, Jones 1-4, Zeigler 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Whitehead 0-1); Illinois State 17-36 (Strong 5-7, Boyd 4-8, Horne 4-10, Reeves 3-8, Johnson 1-1, Ndiaye 0-1, Stadelman 0-1).

Turnovers: Chicago State 14; Illinois State 12. Blocked shots: Chicago State 2 (Davis, Marble); Illinois State 6 (Ndiaye 4, Fleming 2). Steals: Chicago State 8 (Jones 2, Johnson 2, Davis, Marble, Zeigler, Whitehead); Illinois State 9 (Fleming 3, Horne 2, Mahorcic, Strong, Ndiaye, Washington).

Officials: Davis, Simmons, Natili.

