Basketball summary 1/17/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
Indiana State 73, ISU 65
AT REDBIRD ARENA
INDIANA STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Williams;33;5-10;2-4;13;0;4;12
LaRavia;15;3-7;2-2;7;2;5;8
Neese;30;4-8;6-6;2;1;1;17
Key;32;6-11;0-0;7;2;0;13
Howard;28;2-8;4-4;3;1;1;8
Barnes;23;1-4;2-2;4;2;1;5
Miller;20;1-5;6-6;3;2;1;8
Larry;9;1-2;0-0;3;0;0;2
Bacote;6;0-0;0-0;0;0;1;0
Ndaw;3;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Team;;;;1;;;
Totals;200;23-55;22-24;43;10;14;73
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;28;5-10;5-8;9;2;0;15
Sissoko;29;3-5;2-2;3;2;4;8
Horne;33;6-12;1-1;3;5;2;16
Strong;33;4-14;0-0;0;3;1;10
Reeves;31;3-10;2-4;4;1;2;9
Ndiaye;12;1-3;0-0;3;1;1;2
Fleming;9;0-1;0-0;0;2;2;0
Washington;7;1-2;0-2;2;0;1;2
Kotov;2;0-1;0-0;1;0;0;0
Boyd;16;1-2;0-0;0;1;0;3
Team;;;;2;;;
Totals;200;24-60;10-17;27;17;13;65
Indiana State;;;31;42;- 73
Illinois State;;;26;39;- 68
Three-point field goals: Indiana State 5-20 (Neese 3-6, Barnes 1-1, Key 1-4, Miller 0-1, Howard 0-5); Illinois State 7-26 (Horne 3-6, Strong 2-6, Boyd 1-2, Reeves 1-7, Fleming 0-1, Ndiaye 0-2, Sissoko 0-2).
Turnovers: Indiana State 19; Illinois State 15. Blocked shots: Indiana State 6 (Williams 3, Key 2, Larry); Illinois State 7 (Ndiaye 3, Mahorcic 2, Sissoko, Reeves). Steals: Indiana State 11 (Key 3, LaRavia 2, Miller 2, Larry 2, Howard, Ndaw); Illinois State 11 (Mahorcic 4, Horne 3, Sissoko 2, Reeves, Boyd).
Officials: Crenshaw, Malham, Lowe