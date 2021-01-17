Basketball summary 1/18/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
Indiana State 74, ISU 68
AT REDBIRD ARENA
INDIANA STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Williams;31;5-8;1-3;6;0;5;11
LaRavia;23;4-5;1-2;5;5;3;9
Neese;33;4-10;0-0;3;1;2;8
Key;30;6-13;6-6;2;0;2;18
Howard;31;3-6;2-2;2;3;0;11
Barnes;15;1-5;0-1;6;0;0;2
Miller;19;4-9;3-3;2;0;0;13
Larry;10;1-1;0-0;2;3;0;2
Bacote;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Ndaw;7;0-0;0-0;2;0;4;0
Team;;;;2;;;
Totals;200;28-57;13-17;32;12;16;74
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;29;5-10;2-6;11;2;1;12
Sissoko;26;1-6;0-2;5;0;0;2
Horne;22;2-5;0-0;1;2;1;6
Strong;32;2-6;1-2;4;4;4;5
Reeves;27;5-10;2-3;3;0;3;14
Ndiaye;9;0-1;0-0;2;0;3;0
Fleming;21;4-7;2-2;3;0;2;10
Kotov;10;0-1;0-0;3;1;1;0
Boyd;24;6-10;4-5;0;1;1;19
Team;;;;4;;;
Totals;200;25-56;11-20;36;10;16;68
Indiana State;;;38;36;- 74
Illinois State;;;34;34;- 68
Three-point field goals: Indiana State 5-19 (Howard 3-5, Miller 2-4, Neese 0-3, Barnes 0-3, Key 0-4); Illinois State 7-17 (Boyd 3-5, Reeves 2-3, Horne 2-4, Ndiaye 0-1, Strong 0-1, Sissoko 0-3).
Turnovers: Indiana State 9; Illinois State 16. Blocked shots: Indiana State 3 (Williams 3); Illinois State 1 (Fleming). Steals: Indiana State 7 (Williams 2, LaRavia, Neese, Key, Miller, Larry); Illinois State 3 (Reeves, Boyd, Fleming).
Officials: Honacki, Gaston, Heimerman