Basketball summary 1/18/21
MAHORCIC VS. INDIANA STATE

Dusan Mahorcic goes strong to the basket for Illinois State in Sunday's game against Indiana State at Redbird Arena. Mahorcic contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana State's 74-68 victory.

 Jim Benson

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Indiana State 74, ISU 68

AT REDBIRD ARENA

INDIANA STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Williams;31;5-8;1-3;6;0;5;11

LaRavia;23;4-5;1-2;5;5;3;9

Neese;33;4-10;0-0;3;1;2;8

Key;30;6-13;6-6;2;0;2;18

Howard;31;3-6;2-2;2;3;0;11

Barnes;15;1-5;0-1;6;0;0;2

Miller;19;4-9;3-3;2;0;0;13

Larry;10;1-1;0-0;2;3;0;2

Bacote;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Ndaw;7;0-0;0-0;2;0;4;0

Team;;;;2;;;

Totals;200;28-57;13-17;32;12;16;74

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;29;5-10;2-6;11;2;1;12

Sissoko;26;1-6;0-2;5;0;0;2

Horne;22;2-5;0-0;1;2;1;6

Strong;32;2-6;1-2;4;4;4;5

Reeves;27;5-10;2-3;3;0;3;14

Ndiaye;9;0-1;0-0;2;0;3;0

Fleming;21;4-7;2-2;3;0;2;10

Kotov;10;0-1;0-0;3;1;1;0

Boyd;24;6-10;4-5;0;1;1;19

Team;;;;4;;;

Totals;200;25-56;11-20;36;10;16;68

Indiana State;;;38;36;- 74

Illinois State;;;34;34;- 68

Three-point field goals: Indiana State 5-19 (Howard 3-5, Miller 2-4, Neese 0-3, Barnes 0-3, Key 0-4); Illinois State 7-17 (Boyd 3-5, Reeves 2-3, Horne 2-4, Ndiaye 0-1, Strong 0-1, Sissoko 0-3).

Turnovers: Indiana State 9; Illinois State 16. Blocked shots: Indiana State 3 (Williams 3); Illinois State 1 (Fleming). Steals: Indiana State 7 (Williams 2, LaRavia, Neese, Key, Miller, Larry); Illinois State 3 (Reeves, Boyd, Fleming).

Officials: Honacki, Gaston, Heimerman

