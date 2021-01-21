Basketball summary 1/22/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
ISU 71, Bradley 56
AT REDBIRD ARENA
BRADLEY
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Childs;34;7-16;0-0;11;1;1;14
Mast;22;4-9;0-0;5;1;1;8
Nolan;32;3-9;0-2;4;4;3;9
East;25;3-7;0-0;6;3;2;7
Thvannen;27;1-7;1-2;2;2;0;3
Thomas;11;0-0;0-0;0;1;0;0
Hannah;16;4-5;1-4;5;0;1;9
Kingsby;15;1-2;0-0;1;3;0;3
Kent;11;1-4;0-0;0;0;3;3
Linke;7;0-1;0-0;1;1;1;0
Team;;;;1;;;
Totals;200;24-60;2-8;36;16;12;56
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;27;3-8;2-3;9;2;1;8
Sissoko;20;0-0;0-0;8;0;2;0
Horne;28;9-16;0-0;5;0;3;23
Strong;30;5-15;2-2;2;2;0;14
Reeves;32;3-9;5-5;4;1;0;11
Ndiaye;4;0-0;0-0;2;1;1;0
Fleming;25;3-5;1-2;4;4;0;7
Kotov;12;0-1;0-2;1;0;2;0
Boyd;18;3-6;0-0;0;1;0;8
Andrews;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Stadelman;1;0-0;0-0;1;0;0;0
Johnson;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Team;;;;4;;;
Totals;200;26-60;10-14;39;11;9;71
Bradley;;;31;25;- 56
Illinois State;;;30;41;- 71
Three-point field goals: Bradley 6-23 (Nolan 3-8, Kingsby 1-2, East 1-3, Kent 1-4, Mast 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-5); Illinois State 9-24 (Horne 5-9, Boyd 2-4, Strong 2-8, Fleming 0-1, Reeves 0-2).
Turnovers: Bradley 14; Illinois State 10. Blocked shots: Bradley 5 (Childs 2, Mast, Nolan, Kingsby); Illinois State 2 (Mahorcic, Sissoko). Steals: Bradley 2 (Mast, East); Illinois State 10 (Strong 4, Fleming 3, Kotov 2, Sissoko).
Officials: Grimshaw, Kumpf, O'Neill