Basketball summary 1/22/21
agate

FLEMING VS. BRADLEY

Freshman Howard Fleming Jr. contributed seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals to Illinois State's 71-56 victory over Bradley on Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

 Jim Benson

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

ISU 71, Bradley 56

AT REDBIRD ARENA

BRADLEY

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Childs;34;7-16;0-0;11;1;1;14

Mast;22;4-9;0-0;5;1;1;8

Nolan;32;3-9;0-2;4;4;3;9

East;25;3-7;0-0;6;3;2;7

Thvannen;27;1-7;1-2;2;2;0;3

Thomas;11;0-0;0-0;0;1;0;0

Hannah;16;4-5;1-4;5;0;1;9

Kingsby;15;1-2;0-0;1;3;0;3

Kent;11;1-4;0-0;0;0;3;3

Linke;7;0-1;0-0;1;1;1;0

Team;;;;1;;;

Totals;200;24-60;2-8;36;16;12;56

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;27;3-8;2-3;9;2;1;8

Sissoko;20;0-0;0-0;8;0;2;0

Horne;28;9-16;0-0;5;0;3;23

Strong;30;5-15;2-2;2;2;0;14

Reeves;32;3-9;5-5;4;1;0;11

Ndiaye;4;0-0;0-0;2;1;1;0

Fleming;25;3-5;1-2;4;4;0;7

Kotov;12;0-1;0-2;1;0;2;0

Boyd;18;3-6;0-0;0;1;0;8

Andrews;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Stadelman;1;0-0;0-0;1;0;0;0

Johnson;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Team;;;;4;;;

Totals;200;26-60;10-14;39;11;9;71

Bradley;;;31;25;- 56

Illinois State;;;30;41;- 71

Three-point field goals: Bradley 6-23 (Nolan 3-8, Kingsby 1-2, East 1-3, Kent 1-4, Mast 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-5); Illinois State 9-24 (Horne 5-9, Boyd 2-4, Strong 2-8, Fleming 0-1, Reeves 0-2).

Turnovers: Bradley 14; Illinois State 10. Blocked shots: Bradley 5 (Childs 2, Mast, Nolan, Kingsby); Illinois State 2 (Mahorcic, Sissoko). Steals: Bradley 2 (Mast, East); Illinois State 10 (Strong 4, Fleming 3, Kotov 2, Sissoko).

Officials: Grimshaw, Kumpf, O'Neill

