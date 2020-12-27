 Skip to main content
Basketball summary 12/28/20
agate

FLEMING JUMPER

Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr. puts up a jump shot during Sunday's game against Loyola in Chicago. The Ramblers routed the Redbirds, 90-60.

 Jim Benson

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Loyola 90, ISU 60

AT CHICAGO

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;24;1-7;2-4;8;1;4;4

Sissoko;21;2-3;0-0;1;0;1;5

Fleming;20;2-5;0-0;2;2;2;4

Strong;28;2-8;0-0;2;1;1;5

Reeves;18;1-4;2-3;0;1;1;4

Boyd;22;7-9;0-0;1;0;2;17

Horne;26;7-12;1-1;2;2;3;18

Washington;16;0-0;2-4;4;2;0;2

Chatman;9;0-2;1-2;0;1;2;1

Andrews;12;0-2;0-0;1;1;4;0

Stadelman;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Johnson;3;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Team;;;;1;;;

Totals;200;22-52;8-14;22;11;16;60

LOYOLA

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Hall;17;1-6;0-0;4;3;3;2

Uguak;18;4-4;0-0;3;2;0;9

Krutwig;20;7-9;1-1;5;3;2;15

Norris;19;2-3;0-0;3;4;1;6

Williamson;19;6-9;2-3;6;4;2;18

Wojcik;10;2-4;0-0;3;1;0;5

Baughman;3;0-0;0-0;0;0;1;0

Clemons;17;2-4;2-2;0;1;0;6

Welch;11;4-6;0-0;2;1;2;10

Hebb;14;2-2;2-4;1;1;1;6

Hutson;12;0-1;2-2;3;0;2;2

Kaifes;12;1-4;0-0;0;0;0;3

Ismail;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Anderson;7;0-0;0-0;0;1;0;0

Alcock;3;0-0;0-0;1;0;0;0

Team;;;;2;;;

Totals;200;34-57;10-13;37;21;14;90

Illinois State;;;23;37;- 60

Loyola;;;39;51;- 90

Three-point field goals: ISU 8-19 (Boyd 3-5, Horne 3-6, Sissoko 1-2, Strong 1-3, Chatman 0-1, Reeves 0-2); Loyola 12-26 (Williamson 4-7, Norris 2-3, Welch 2-3, Uguak 1-1, Kennedy 1-1, Wojcik 1-1, Kaifes 1-3, Clemons 0-2, Hall 0-5).

Turnovers: ISU 16; Loyola 14. Blocked shots: ISU 1 (Fleming); Loyola 3 (Krutwig 2, Kennedy). Steals: ISU 4 (Boyd 2, Washington, Chatman); Loyola 7 (Williamson 2, Clemons 2, Norris, Kennedy, Kaifes).

Officials: Pollard, Natili, Crawford

