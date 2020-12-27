Basketball summary 12/28/20

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
Loyola 90, ISU 60
AT CHICAGO
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;24;1-7;2-4;8;1;4;4
Sissoko;21;2-3;0-0;1;0;1;5
Fleming;20;2-5;0-0;2;2;2;4
Strong;28;2-8;0-0;2;1;1;5
Reeves;18;1-4;2-3;0;1;1;4
Boyd;22;7-9;0-0;1;0;2;17
Horne;26;7-12;1-1;2;2;3;18
Washington;16;0-0;2-4;4;2;0;2
Chatman;9;0-2;1-2;0;1;2;1
Andrews;12;0-2;0-0;1;1;4;0
Stadelman;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Johnson;3;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Team;;;;1;;;
Totals;200;22-52;8-14;22;11;16;60
LOYOLA
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Hall;17;1-6;0-0;4;3;3;2
Uguak;18;4-4;0-0;3;2;0;9
Krutwig;20;7-9;1-1;5;3;2;15
Norris;19;2-3;0-0;3;4;1;6
Williamson;19;6-9;2-3;6;4;2;18
Wojcik;10;2-4;0-0;3;1;0;5
Baughman;3;0-0;0-0;0;0;1;0
Clemons;17;2-4;2-2;0;1;0;6
Welch;11;4-6;0-0;2;1;2;10
Hebb;14;2-2;2-4;1;1;1;6
Hutson;12;0-1;2-2;3;0;2;2
Kaifes;12;1-4;0-0;0;0;0;3
Ismail;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Anderson;7;0-0;0-0;0;1;0;0
Alcock;3;0-0;0-0;1;0;0;0
Team;;;;2;;;
Totals;200;34-57;10-13;37;21;14;90
Illinois State;;;23;37;- 60
Loyola;;;39;51;- 90
Three-point field goals: ISU 8-19 (Boyd 3-5, Horne 3-6, Sissoko 1-2, Strong 1-3, Chatman 0-1, Reeves 0-2); Loyola 12-26 (Williamson 4-7, Norris 2-3, Welch 2-3, Uguak 1-1, Kennedy 1-1, Wojcik 1-1, Kaifes 1-3, Clemons 0-2, Hall 0-5).
Turnovers: ISU 16; Loyola 14. Blocked shots: ISU 1 (Fleming); Loyola 3 (Krutwig 2, Kennedy). Steals: ISU 4 (Boyd 2, Washington, Chatman); Loyola 7 (Williamson 2, Clemons 2, Norris, Kennedy, Kaifes).