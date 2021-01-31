 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball summary 2/1/21
0 comments
agate

Basketball summary 2/1/21

{{featured_button_text}}
REEVES VS. DRAKE

Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 27 points in the Redbirds' 78-76 overtime loss to Drake on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Jim Benson

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Drake 78, ISU 76, OT

AT DES MOINES, IOWA

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;31;3-8;3-7;6;1;3;9

Fleming;30;3-4;0-0;4;4;4;7

Reeves;41;8-16;8-9;6;1;0;27

Washington;39;2-5;2-2;6;1;0;6

Horne;41;6-15;0-0;7;4;4;14

Boyd;16;2-7;0-0;0;0;1;5

Sissoko;13;0-1;2-2;3;0;1;2

Ndiaye;12;2-3;0-0;2;0;2;6

Andrews;2;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Team;;;;2;;;

Totals;225;26-59;15-20;36;11;15;76

DRAKE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Brodie;31;10-10;0-0;10;2;5;20

Murphy;37;6-13;1-2;6;0;2;13

Wilkins;34;4-12;0-0;0;0;3;11

Penn;43;3-15;4-4;3;9;2;10

Hemphill;24;3-8;0-0;9;1;4;6

Yesufu;18;4-6;0-0;3;1;0;9

Sturtz;22;3-8;1-2;6;1;1;7

Ferguson;8;0-0;2-2;0;0;0;2

Jackson;8;0-3;0-0;0;0;0;0

Djamgouz;0+;0-1;0-0;0;0;0;0

Team;;;;4;;;

Totals;225;33-76;8-10;41;14;17;78

Illinois State;;;32;39;5;- 76

Drake;;;38;33;7;- 78

Three-point field goals: ISU 9-21 (Reeves 3-5, Ndiaye 2-3, Horne 2-7, Fleming 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Washington 0-1); Drake 4-30 (Wilkins 3-11, Yesufu 1-3, Djamgouz 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Murphy 0-5, Penn 0-7).

Turnovers: ISU 18; Drake 13. Blocked shots: ISU 4 (Ndiaye 2, Washington, Boyd); Drake 1 (Hemphill). Steals: ISU 8 (Reeves 2, Horne 2, Mahorcic, Washington, Ndiaye, Boyd); Drake 11 (Murphy 3, Penn 3, Ferguson 2, Wilkins, Hemphill, Yesufu).

Officials: Wells, Hartness, Oglesby.

Attendance: 947.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News