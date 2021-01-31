Basketball summary 2/1/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
Drake 78, ISU 76, OT
AT DES MOINES, IOWA
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;31;3-8;3-7;6;1;3;9
Fleming;30;3-4;0-0;4;4;4;7
Reeves;41;8-16;8-9;6;1;0;27
Washington;39;2-5;2-2;6;1;0;6
Horne;41;6-15;0-0;7;4;4;14
Boyd;16;2-7;0-0;0;0;1;5
Sissoko;13;0-1;2-2;3;0;1;2
Ndiaye;12;2-3;0-0;2;0;2;6
Andrews;2;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Team;;;;2;;;
Totals;225;26-59;15-20;36;11;15;76
DRAKE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Brodie;31;10-10;0-0;10;2;5;20
Murphy;37;6-13;1-2;6;0;2;13
Wilkins;34;4-12;0-0;0;0;3;11
Penn;43;3-15;4-4;3;9;2;10
Hemphill;24;3-8;0-0;9;1;4;6
Yesufu;18;4-6;0-0;3;1;0;9
Sturtz;22;3-8;1-2;6;1;1;7
Ferguson;8;0-0;2-2;0;0;0;2
Jackson;8;0-3;0-0;0;0;0;0
Djamgouz;0+;0-1;0-0;0;0;0;0
Team;;;;4;;;
Totals;225;33-76;8-10;41;14;17;78
Illinois State;;;32;39;5;- 76
Drake;;;38;33;7;- 78
Three-point field goals: ISU 9-21 (Reeves 3-5, Ndiaye 2-3, Horne 2-7, Fleming 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Washington 0-1); Drake 4-30 (Wilkins 3-11, Yesufu 1-3, Djamgouz 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Murphy 0-5, Penn 0-7).
Turnovers: ISU 18; Drake 13. Blocked shots: ISU 4 (Ndiaye 2, Washington, Boyd); Drake 1 (Hemphill). Steals: ISU 8 (Reeves 2, Horne 2, Mahorcic, Washington, Ndiaye, Boyd); Drake 11 (Murphy 3, Penn 3, Ferguson 2, Wilkins, Hemphill, Yesufu).
Officials: Wells, Hartness, Oglesby.
Attendance: 947.