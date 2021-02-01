 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball summary 2/2/21
0 comments
agate

Basketball summary 2/2/21

{{featured_button_text}}
SISSOKO VS. DRAKE

Harouna Sissoko puts up a shot for Illinois State in Monday's game against Drake in Des Moines, Iowa. The No. 25-ranked Bulldogs routed ISU, 95-60.

 Jim Benson

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Drake 95, ISU 60

AT DES MOINES, IOWA

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;16;1-6;0-0;2;1;1;2

Fleming;29;0-6;0-0;3;3;3;0

Reeves;31;8-11;2-3;1;2;0;20

Washington;31;3-7;0-0;3;0;1;7

Horne;30;4-9;1-2;2;2;3;11

Boyd;14;1-7;0-1;1;2;1;2

Sissoko;13;3-5;0-0;4;0;1;7

Ndiaye;17;3-5;0-0;7;0;2;6

Andrews;7;1-1;3-5;3;0;0;5

Johnson;7;0-1;0-0;0;0;0;0

Kotov;3;0-0;0-0;2;0;0;0

Stdelman;1;0-2;0-0;1;0;0;0

Team;;;;4;;;

Totals;200;24-60;6-11;33;11;12;60

DRAKE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Brodie;23;1-4;1-1;3;3;2;3

Murphy;28;10-15;4-5;8;0;0;30

Wilkins;26;1-5;0-1;0;6;1;3

Penn;20;3-6;0-0;3;7;2;7

Hemphill;29;8-10;2-2;5;3;2;18

Yesufu;18;1-8;2-2;2;1;0;4

Sturtz;17;3-4;3-3;8;2;1;9

Ferguson;10;1-1;0-0;1;0;0;2

Jackson;8;4-6;0-0;0;0;1;12

Djamgouz;6;1-2;0-0;0;0;1;3

Samake;6;1-1;0-0;1;0;2;2

Burns;4;0-3;0-0;1;2;0;0

Barrett;1;1-1;0-0;0;0;0;2

Gholson;3;0-1;0-0;0;0;0;0

Kwcinski;2;0-0;0-0;2;1;0;0

Dahlke;1;01;0-0;0;0;0;0

Team;;;;5;;;

Totals;200;35-68;12-14;39;25;14;95

Illinois State;;;24;36;- 60

Drake;;;39;56;- 95

Three-point field goals: ISU 6-27 (Reeves 2-3, Horne 2-5, Sissoko 1-2, Washington 1-4, Ndiaye 0-2, Stadelman 0-2, Boyd 0-4, Fleming 0-5); Drake 13-31 (Murphy 6-10, Jackson 4-6, Penn 1-2, Djamgouz 1-2, Wilkins 1-5, Burns 0-1, Gholson 0-1, Dahlke 0-1, Yesufu 0-3).

Turnovers: ISU 15; Drake 7. Blocked shots: ISU 4 (Ndiaye 2, Reeves, Sissoko); Drake 4 (Hemphill, Murphy, Penn, Samake). Steals: ISU 5 (Fleming 2, Ndiaye 2, Andrews); Drake 12 (Murphy 2, Penn 2, Wilkins 2, Hemphill 2, Yesufu 2, Sturtz, Gholson).

Officials: Be. Smith, Br. Smith, Moore.

Attendance: 737.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News