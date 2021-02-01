Basketball summary 2/2/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
Drake 95, ISU 60
AT DES MOINES, IOWA
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;16;1-6;0-0;2;1;1;2
Fleming;29;0-6;0-0;3;3;3;0
Reeves;31;8-11;2-3;1;2;0;20
Washington;31;3-7;0-0;3;0;1;7
Horne;30;4-9;1-2;2;2;3;11
Boyd;14;1-7;0-1;1;2;1;2
Sissoko;13;3-5;0-0;4;0;1;7
Ndiaye;17;3-5;0-0;7;0;2;6
Andrews;7;1-1;3-5;3;0;0;5
Johnson;7;0-1;0-0;0;0;0;0
Kotov;3;0-0;0-0;2;0;0;0
Stdelman;1;0-2;0-0;1;0;0;0
Team;;;;4;;;
Totals;200;24-60;6-11;33;11;12;60
DRAKE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Brodie;23;1-4;1-1;3;3;2;3
Murphy;28;10-15;4-5;8;0;0;30
Wilkins;26;1-5;0-1;0;6;1;3
Penn;20;3-6;0-0;3;7;2;7
Hemphill;29;8-10;2-2;5;3;2;18
Yesufu;18;1-8;2-2;2;1;0;4
Sturtz;17;3-4;3-3;8;2;1;9
Ferguson;10;1-1;0-0;1;0;0;2
Jackson;8;4-6;0-0;0;0;1;12
Djamgouz;6;1-2;0-0;0;0;1;3
Samake;6;1-1;0-0;1;0;2;2
Burns;4;0-3;0-0;1;2;0;0
Barrett;1;1-1;0-0;0;0;0;2
Gholson;3;0-1;0-0;0;0;0;0
Kwcinski;2;0-0;0-0;2;1;0;0
Dahlke;1;01;0-0;0;0;0;0
Team;;;;5;;;
Totals;200;35-68;12-14;39;25;14;95
Illinois State;;;24;36;- 60
Drake;;;39;56;- 95
Three-point field goals: ISU 6-27 (Reeves 2-3, Horne 2-5, Sissoko 1-2, Washington 1-4, Ndiaye 0-2, Stadelman 0-2, Boyd 0-4, Fleming 0-5); Drake 13-31 (Murphy 6-10, Jackson 4-6, Penn 1-2, Djamgouz 1-2, Wilkins 1-5, Burns 0-1, Gholson 0-1, Dahlke 0-1, Yesufu 0-3).
Turnovers: ISU 15; Drake 7. Blocked shots: ISU 4 (Ndiaye 2, Reeves, Sissoko); Drake 4 (Hemphill, Murphy, Penn, Samake). Steals: ISU 5 (Fleming 2, Ndiaye 2, Andrews); Drake 12 (Murphy 2, Penn 2, Wilkins 2, Hemphill 2, Yesufu 2, Sturtz, Gholson).
Officials: Be. Smith, Br. Smith, Moore.
Attendance: 737.