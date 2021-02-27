Basketball summary 2/27/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
UNI 70, ISU 56
AT REDBIRD ARENA
NORTHERN IOWA
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Phyfe;22;4-7;3-4;8;1;4;11
Heise;35;3-6;1-1;7;0;2;9
Pickford;24;2-6;2-2;4;3;3;6
Berhow;30;5-13;3-4;4;1;4;15
Born;33;4-10;3-4;3;5;1;12
Carter;30;3-9;6-6;5;1;0;12
Anderson;11;2-2;1-1;1;0;0;5
Betz;13;0-2;0-0;1;2;0;0
Mar;0+;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Daniel;0+;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Team;;;;3;;;
Totals;200;23-55;19-22;36;13;14;70
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;28;7-10;4-6;8;1;2;18
Fleming;25;0-1;0-0;7;4;2;0
Strong;26;2-5;1-2;1;1;2;6
Wshingtn;29;1-6;0-0;2;0;1;2
Reeves;27;2-8;5-6;1;3;3;10
Horne;23;3-9;0-0;7;1;2;8
Ndiaye;12;0-0;0-0;3;1;1;0
Boyd;17;2-7;1-2;1;1;1;6
Sissoko;13;3-4;0-0;0;0;2;6
Team;;;;0;;;
Totals;200;20-50;11-16;30;12;16;56
Northern Iowa;;;34;36;- 70
Illinois State;;;25;31;- 56
Three-point field goals: Northern Iowa 5-24 (Heise 2-5, Berhow 2-6, Born 1-7, Betz 0-1, Carter 0-5); Illinois State 5-25 (Horne 2-7, Strong 1-4, Boyd 1-5, Reeves 1-6, Sissoko 0-1, Washington 0-2).
Turnovers: Northern Iowa 15; Illinois State 18. Blocked shots: Northern Iowa 1 (Betz); Illinois State 1 (Reeves). Steals: Northern Iowa 11 (Pickford 4, Berhow 3, Anderson 2, Heise, Born); Illinois State 9 (Mahorcic 2, Strong 2, Horne 2, Fleming, Washington, Boyd).
Officials: Petty, Heimerman, Simmons