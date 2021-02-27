 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball summary 2/27/21
0 comments
agate

Basketball summary 2/27/21

{{featured_button_text}}
022721-blm-spt-3isuuni

Norther Iowa forward Austin Phyfe (50) comes up with a loose ball as Illinois State guard Emon Washington (10) and Northern Iowa teammate Trae Berhow (11) fight for the ball during first half action at Redbird Arena, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

UNI 70, ISU 56

AT REDBIRD ARENA

NORTHERN IOWA

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Phyfe;22;4-7;3-4;8;1;4;11

Heise;35;3-6;1-1;7;0;2;9

Pickford;24;2-6;2-2;4;3;3;6

Berhow;30;5-13;3-4;4;1;4;15

Born;33;4-10;3-4;3;5;1;12

Carter;30;3-9;6-6;5;1;0;12

Anderson;11;2-2;1-1;1;0;0;5

Betz;13;0-2;0-0;1;2;0;0

Mar;0+;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Daniel;0+;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Team;;;;3;;;

Totals;200;23-55;19-22;36;13;14;70

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;28;7-10;4-6;8;1;2;18

Fleming;25;0-1;0-0;7;4;2;0

Strong;26;2-5;1-2;1;1;2;6

Wshingtn;29;1-6;0-0;2;0;1;2

Reeves;27;2-8;5-6;1;3;3;10

Horne;23;3-9;0-0;7;1;2;8

Ndiaye;12;0-0;0-0;3;1;1;0

Boyd;17;2-7;1-2;1;1;1;6

Sissoko;13;3-4;0-0;0;0;2;6

Team;;;;0;;;

Totals;200;20-50;11-16;30;12;16;56

Northern Iowa;;;34;36;- 70

Illinois State;;;25;31;- 56

Three-point field goals: Northern Iowa 5-24 (Heise 2-5, Berhow 2-6, Born 1-7, Betz 0-1, Carter 0-5); Illinois State 5-25 (Horne 2-7, Strong 1-4, Boyd 1-5, Reeves 1-6, Sissoko 0-1, Washington 0-2).

Turnovers: Northern Iowa 15; Illinois State 18. Blocked shots: Northern Iowa 1 (Betz); Illinois State 1 (Reeves). Steals: Northern Iowa 11 (Pickford 4, Berhow 3, Anderson 2, Heise, Born); Illinois State 9 (Mahorcic 2, Strong 2, Horne 2, Fleming, Washington, Boyd).

Officials: Petty, Heimerman, Simmons

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals take batting practice and Martinez faces hitters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News