 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball summary 2/28/21
0 comments
agate

Basketball summary 2/28/21

{{featured_button_text}}
022821-blm-spt-6isuniu

Illinois State guard DJ Horne (0) faces off against Northern Iowa guard Nate Heise (0) and Austin Phyfe (50) as he goes to the basket at Redbird Arena, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

UNI 94, ISU 87, 2OT

SATURDAY

AT REDBIRD ARENA

NORTHERN IOWA

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Phyfe;47;9-18;3-4;9;5;4;18

Heise;38;3-8;2-2;5;1;5;8

Pickford;22;3-3;3-6;1;1;0;9

Berhow;44;5-14;0-2;6;3;4;14

Born;49;6-12;6-8;2;7;2;21

Carter;39;8-12;3-4;3;1;2;22

Anderson;7;0-0;0-0;1;0;2;0

Betz;3;1-2;0-0;2;0;2;2

Team;;;;3;;;

Totals;250;35-69;13-22;32;18;21;94

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;32;8-9;4-5;9;0;4;20

Fleming;23;1-3;0-0;7;3;2;2

Strong;43;5-12;2-3;4;2;4;14

Wshingtn;45;2-7;0-0;7;1;3;6

Reeves;42;4-12;3-3;3;2;4;11

Horne;42;13-23;4-5;3;5;3;34

Ndiaye;16;0-1;0-0;5;1;3;0

Boyd;4;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Sissoko;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Andrews;2;0-0;0-0;1;0;1;0

Team;;;;1;;;

Totals;250;33-67;13-16;40;14;24;87

Northern Iowa;;;30;40;11;13;- 94

Illinois State;;;37;33;11;6;- 87

Three-point field goals: Northern Iowa 11-28 (Berhow 4-9, Born 3-6, Carter 3-7, Heise 1-5, Betz 0-1); Illinois State 8-29 (Horne 4-10, Washington 2-4, Strong 2-8, Ndiaye 0-1, Reeves 0-4).

Turnovers: Northern Iowa 11; Illinois State 20. Blocked shots: Northern Iowa 21 (Phyfe, Carter); Illinois State 2 (Mahorcic, Ndiaye). Steals: Northern Iowa 10 (Heise 4, Born 3, Carter 2, Pickford); Illinois State 5 (Mahorcic 3, Strong, Horne).

Officials: Durham, McAnally, Bonner

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals take batting practice and Martinez faces hitters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News