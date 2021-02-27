Basketball summary 2/28/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
UNI 94, ISU 87, 2OT
SATURDAY
AT REDBIRD ARENA
NORTHERN IOWA
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Phyfe;47;9-18;3-4;9;5;4;18
Heise;38;3-8;2-2;5;1;5;8
Pickford;22;3-3;3-6;1;1;0;9
Berhow;44;5-14;0-2;6;3;4;14
Born;49;6-12;6-8;2;7;2;21
Carter;39;8-12;3-4;3;1;2;22
Anderson;7;0-0;0-0;1;0;2;0
Betz;3;1-2;0-0;2;0;2;2
Team;;;;3;;;
Totals;250;35-69;13-22;32;18;21;94
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;32;8-9;4-5;9;0;4;20
Fleming;23;1-3;0-0;7;3;2;2
Strong;43;5-12;2-3;4;2;4;14
Wshingtn;45;2-7;0-0;7;1;3;6
Reeves;42;4-12;3-3;3;2;4;11
Horne;42;13-23;4-5;3;5;3;34
Ndiaye;16;0-1;0-0;5;1;3;0
Boyd;4;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Sissoko;1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Andrews;2;0-0;0-0;1;0;1;0
Team;;;;1;;;
Totals;250;33-67;13-16;40;14;24;87
Northern Iowa;;;30;40;11;13;- 94
Illinois State;;;37;33;11;6;- 87
Three-point field goals: Northern Iowa 11-28 (Berhow 4-9, Born 3-6, Carter 3-7, Heise 1-5, Betz 0-1); Illinois State 8-29 (Horne 4-10, Washington 2-4, Strong 2-8, Ndiaye 0-1, Reeves 0-4).
Turnovers: Northern Iowa 11; Illinois State 20. Blocked shots: Northern Iowa 21 (Phyfe, Carter); Illinois State 2 (Mahorcic, Ndiaye). Steals: Northern Iowa 10 (Heise 4, Born 3, Carter 2, Pickford); Illinois State 5 (Mahorcic 3, Strong, Horne).
Officials: Durham, McAnally, Bonner