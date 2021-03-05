 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball summary
0 comments
agate

Basketball summary

{{featured_button_text}}

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

UNI 65, ISU 60

THURSDAY

MVC TOURNAMENT

AT ST. LOUIS

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Mahorcic;28;7-12;1-2;7;0;3;15

Fleming;21;1-4;0-0;7;2;2;2

Reeves;29;4-9;1-1;2;2;3;10

Washington;31;2-6;0-0;3;1;3;4

Horne;33;2-8;5-5;7;4;1;10

Strong;26;4-10;0-0;4;2;0;8

Ndiaye;12;3-4;0-0;0;0;1;7

Boyd;11;1-4;1-2;1;1;0;4

Sissoko;8;0-1;0-0;0;0;1;0

Team;;;;3;;;

Totals;200;24-58;8-10;33;12;14;60

NORTHERN IOWA

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Phyfe;29;9-14;3-4;9;0;3;21

Heise;30;2-5;0-1;6;3;1;5

Pickford;28;5-6;1-2;9;5;2;11

Berhow;35;2-10;2-2;5;2;1;8

Born;35;2-12;3-4;3;3;1;7

Carter;29;4-8;0-0;2;2;2;9

Betz;11;2-5;0-1;2;2;0;4

Anderson;3;0-0;0-0;1;0;0;0

Team;;;;1;;;

Totals;200;26-60;9-14;38;17;10;65

Illinois State;;;29;31;- 60

Northern Iowa;;;30;35;- 65

Three-point field goals: ISU 4-23 (Nidaye 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Horne 1-4, Reeves 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Strong 0-4); Northern Iowa 4-21 (Berhow 2-7, Carter 1-3, Heise 1-3, Betz 0-1, Born 0-7).

Turnovers: ISU 16; Northern Iowa 13. Blocked shots: ISU 3 (Ndiaye, Mahorcic, Washington); Northern Iowa 5 (Betz 3, Phyfe, Carter). Steals: ISU 10 (Horne 3, Strong 2, Washington, Mahorcic, Fleming, Reeves, Ndiaye); Northern Iowa 11 (Pickford 3, Berhow 3, Phyfe 2, Carter 2, Heise).

Officials: Self, Kissinger, Heimerman

Attendance: 663

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News