Basketball summary

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
UNI 65, ISU 60
THURSDAY
MVC TOURNAMENT
AT ST. LOUIS
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Mahorcic;28;7-12;1-2;7;0;3;15
Fleming;21;1-4;0-0;7;2;2;2
Reeves;29;4-9;1-1;2;2;3;10
Washington;31;2-6;0-0;3;1;3;4
Horne;33;2-8;5-5;7;4;1;10
Strong;26;4-10;0-0;4;2;0;8
Ndiaye;12;3-4;0-0;0;0;1;7
Boyd;11;1-4;1-2;1;1;0;4
Sissoko;8;0-1;0-0;0;0;1;0
Team;;;;3;;;
Totals;200;24-58;8-10;33;12;14;60
NORTHERN IOWA
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Phyfe;29;9-14;3-4;9;0;3;21
Heise;30;2-5;0-1;6;3;1;5
Pickford;28;5-6;1-2;9;5;2;11
Berhow;35;2-10;2-2;5;2;1;8
Born;35;2-12;3-4;3;3;1;7
Carter;29;4-8;0-0;2;2;2;9
Betz;11;2-5;0-1;2;2;0;4
Anderson;3;0-0;0-0;1;0;0;0
Team;;;;1;;;
Totals;200;26-60;9-14;38;17;10;65
Illinois State;;;29;31;- 60
Northern Iowa;;;30;35;- 65
Three-point field goals: ISU 4-23 (Nidaye 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Horne 1-4, Reeves 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Strong 0-4); Northern Iowa 4-21 (Berhow 2-7, Carter 1-3, Heise 1-3, Betz 0-1, Born 0-7).
Turnovers: ISU 16; Northern Iowa 13. Blocked shots: ISU 3 (Ndiaye, Mahorcic, Washington); Northern Iowa 5 (Betz 3, Phyfe, Carter). Steals: ISU 10 (Horne 3, Strong 2, Washington, Mahorcic, Fleming, Reeves, Ndiaye); Northern Iowa 11 (Pickford 3, Berhow 3, Phyfe 2, Carter 2, Heise).
Officials: Self, Kissinger, Heimerman
Attendance: 663