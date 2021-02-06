Bowling results for 02/07/21

BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan 552, North Central 521 (standard)
IWU 557, North Central 490 (baker)
Augustana 804, IWU 493 (standard)
Augustana 665, IWU 447 (baker)
High school girls
At Twin City Lanes
Geneseo 3,127, Bloomington 2,486
BHS top scorers: Hart 531, Marrone 506.
