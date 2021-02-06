 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling results for 02/07/21
0 comments
agate

Bowling results for 02/07/21

{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan 552, North Central 521 (standard)

IWU 557, North Central 490 (baker)

Augustana 804, IWU 493 (standard)

Augustana 665, IWU 447 (baker)

 

High school girls

At Twin City Lanes

Geneseo 3,127, Bloomington 2,486

BHS top scorers: Hart 531, Marrone 506.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News