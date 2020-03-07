You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Check out Basketball Games Today for Sunday
0 comments
agate

Check out Basketball Games Today for Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois Penn St Basketball

Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15), Da'Monte Williams (20) and Trent Frazier (1) leave the court after Illinois defeated Penn State 62-56 on Tuesday.

 Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press

BASKETBALL

GAMES TODAY

Male

COLLEGE

BIG TEN

No. 18 Iowa at No. 23 Illinois*, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan at No. 9 Maryland*

Nebraska at Minnesota*

No. 19 Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan State*

TOP 25

Memphis at No. 21 Houston*

(*) - conference game

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News