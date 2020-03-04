You are the owner of this article.
Check out Basketball Games Today for Thursday
Check out Basketball Games Today for Thursday

Illinois State guard Paige Saylor defends Missouri State's Alexa Willard during their Missouri Valley Conference game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Redbird Arena. ISU defeated the nationally-ranked Bears, 78-66.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BASKETBALL

GAMES TODAY

Male

COLLEGE

BIG TEN

No. 23 Illinois at No. 19 Ohio State*, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at No. 25 Michigan*

TOP 25

Loyola Marymount at No. 5 San Diego State*

California at No. 13 Oregon*

No. 21 Houston at UConn*

Female

LOCAL

Illinois State at Evansville*, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley at Indiana State*

Loyola at Southern Illinois*

Valparaiso at Missouri State*

(*) - conference game

