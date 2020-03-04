Check out Basketball Games Today for Thursday

BASKETBALL
GAMES TODAY
Male
COLLEGE
BIG TEN
No. 23 Illinois at No. 19 Ohio State*, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at No. 25 Michigan*
TOP 25
Loyola Marymount at No. 5 San Diego State*
California at No. 13 Oregon*
No. 21 Houston at UConn*
Female
LOCAL
Illinois State at Evansville*, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley at Indiana State*
Loyola at Southern Illinois*
Valparaiso at Missouri State*
(*) - conference game
