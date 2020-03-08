Check out basketball results from Sunday

BASKETBALL
RESULTS
Male
COLLEGE
BIG TEN
No. 23 Illinois 78, No. 18 Iowa 76
No. 9 Maryland 83, No. 25 Michigan 70
Minnesota 107, Nebraska 75
No. 16 Michigan State 80, No. 19 Ohio State 69
TOP 25
No. 21 Houston 64, Memphis 57
