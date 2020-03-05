You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Check out Illinois State's basketball summaries from Thursday
0 comments
agate

Check out Illinois State's basketball summaries from Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Redbird logo

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

DRAKE 75, ISU 65

AT ST. LOUIS

ILLINOIS STATE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Horne;33;3-10;0-0;4;2;2;8

Copeland;29;4-8;1-1;2;3;2;11

Ndiaye;10;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Fisher;30;4-12;4-4;10;1;4;14

Hillsman;31;3-9;1-1;2;0;5;9

Boyd;10;0-4;0-0;1;0;0;0

Torres;13;2-3;3-3;2;1;0;8

Reeves;28;4-6;2-3;2;1;1;13

Idowu;9;1-2;0-0;0;1;2;2

Chastain;5;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Bruninga;2;0-0;0-0;0;0;1;0

Team;;;;2;;;

Totals;200;21-54;11-12;25;9;17;65

DRAKE

;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.

Wilkins;20;1-4;1-1;2;1;0;3

Murphy;33;4-10;7-10;4;1;90;17

Penn;26;1-4;0-0;5;6;4;2

Jackson;31;5-6;0-0;1;0;2;15

Robbins;32;7-10;4-5;5;1;3;18

Sturtz;26;6-8;4-5;8;2;3;17

Pilipovic;7;0-0;0-0;0;2;3;0

Thomas;1-6;0-0;5;5;2;3

Team;;;;3;;;

Totals;200;25-48;16-21;33;18;17;75

Illinois State;;;36;29;- 65

Drake;;;38;37;- 75

Three-point field goals: ISU 12-32 (Reeves 3-4, Hillsman 2-4, Copeland 2-6, Horne 2-7, Fisher 2-7, Torres 1-1, Boyd 0-3); Drake 9-20 (Jackson 5-6, Murphy 2-6, Sturtz 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Wilkins 0-3).

Turnovers: ISU 17, Drake 16. Blocked shots: ISU 1 (Ndiaye); Drake 4 (Robbins 3, Murphy). Steals: ISU 9 (Ndiaye 2, Reeves 2, Horne, Copeland, Hillsman, Idowu, Chastain); Drake 9 (Murphy 4, Wilkins 2, Robbins 2, Sturtz).

Officials: Kissinger, Smith, Natili.

COLLEGE WOMEN

ISU 68, Evansville 51

At Evansville, Ind.

ILLINOIS STATE – Talbot 1-0-2, Wallen 5-5-15, Crompton 3-0-8, Maggett 2-4-8, Saylor 3-1-7, Redmond 7-2-18, Newland 4-0-10, Koudelka 0-0-0, Sims 0-0-0. Totals – 25-12-68.

EVANSVILLE – Feit 6-0-16, Poland 2-0-4, Hudson 1-0-2, Newman 5-0-10, Griffin 6-1-15, Bracy 2-0-4, Caddy 0-0-0, Tucker 0-0-0. Totals – 22-1-51.

Illinois State;23;10;18;17;- 68

Evansville;17;16;11;7;- 51

Three-point field goals – Illinois State 6-21 (Newland 2-3, Redmond 2-5, Crompton 2-9, Saylor 0-1, Maggett 0-3). Evansville 6-28 (Feit 4-8, Griffin 2-9, Hudson 0-1, Caddy 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Poland 0-2, Bracy 0-2, Newman 0-3).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News