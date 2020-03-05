Check out Illinois State's basketball summaries from Thursday

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
DRAKE 75, ISU 65
AT ST. LOUIS
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Horne;33;3-10;0-0;4;2;2;8
Copeland;29;4-8;1-1;2;3;2;11
Ndiaye;10;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Fisher;30;4-12;4-4;10;1;4;14
Hillsman;31;3-9;1-1;2;0;5;9
Boyd;10;0-4;0-0;1;0;0;0
Torres;13;2-3;3-3;2;1;0;8
Reeves;28;4-6;2-3;2;1;1;13
Idowu;9;1-2;0-0;0;1;2;2
Chastain;5;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0
Bruninga;2;0-0;0-0;0;0;1;0
Team;;;;2;;;
Totals;200;21-54;11-12;25;9;17;65
DRAKE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Wilkins;20;1-4;1-1;2;1;0;3
Murphy;33;4-10;7-10;4;1;90;17
Penn;26;1-4;0-0;5;6;4;2
Jackson;31;5-6;0-0;1;0;2;15
Robbins;32;7-10;4-5;5;1;3;18
Sturtz;26;6-8;4-5;8;2;3;17
Pilipovic;7;0-0;0-0;0;2;3;0
Thomas;1-6;0-0;5;5;2;3
Team;;;;3;;;
Totals;200;25-48;16-21;33;18;17;75
Illinois State;;;36;29;- 65
Drake;;;38;37;- 75
Three-point field goals: ISU 12-32 (Reeves 3-4, Hillsman 2-4, Copeland 2-6, Horne 2-7, Fisher 2-7, Torres 1-1, Boyd 0-3); Drake 9-20 (Jackson 5-6, Murphy 2-6, Sturtz 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Wilkins 0-3).
Turnovers: ISU 17, Drake 16. Blocked shots: ISU 1 (Ndiaye); Drake 4 (Robbins 3, Murphy). Steals: ISU 9 (Ndiaye 2, Reeves 2, Horne, Copeland, Hillsman, Idowu, Chastain); Drake 9 (Murphy 4, Wilkins 2, Robbins 2, Sturtz).
Officials: Kissinger, Smith, Natili.
COLLEGE WOMEN
ISU 68, Evansville 51
At Evansville, Ind.
ILLINOIS STATE – Talbot 1-0-2, Wallen 5-5-15, Crompton 3-0-8, Maggett 2-4-8, Saylor 3-1-7, Redmond 7-2-18, Newland 4-0-10, Koudelka 0-0-0, Sims 0-0-0. Totals – 25-12-68.
EVANSVILLE – Feit 6-0-16, Poland 2-0-4, Hudson 1-0-2, Newman 5-0-10, Griffin 6-1-15, Bracy 2-0-4, Caddy 0-0-0, Tucker 0-0-0. Totals – 22-1-51.
Illinois State;23;10;18;17;- 68
Evansville;17;16;11;7;- 51
Three-point field goals – Illinois State 6-21 (Newland 2-3, Redmond 2-5, Crompton 2-9, Saylor 0-1, Maggett 0-3). Evansville 6-28 (Feit 4-8, Griffin 2-9, Hudson 0-1, Caddy 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Poland 0-2, Bracy 0-2, Newman 0-3).