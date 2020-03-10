Check out Illinois Wesleyan golf results from Tuesday

GOLF
COLLEGE MEN
ORLANDO INVITATIONAL
At Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.
Team scores (top 3 of 11): 1. Wright State 295-896; 2. Illinois Wesleyan 298-909; 3. Oakland 298-911.
Top 5 individuals: T1. Keller (Youngstown State) 75-221 and Goecke (Wright State) 73-221; 3. Morton (Illinois Wesleyan) 69-222; T4. Mathiesen (Wright State) 74-223 and Wuethrich (Illinois Wesleyan) 73-223.
OTHER IWU SCORES
T6. Abel 73-226; T16. Nummy 75-229; T38. Chrsitiansen 75-239; T49. LeVine 83-243; T52. Nocek 85-245.
