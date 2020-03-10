You are the owner of this article.
Check out Illinois Wesleyan golf results from Tuesday
Check out Illinois Wesleyan golf results from Tuesday

GOLF

COLLEGE MEN

ORLANDO INVITATIONAL

At Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.

Team scores (top 3 of 11): 1. Wright State 295-896; 2. Illinois Wesleyan 298-909; 3. Oakland 298-911.

Top 5 individuals: T1. Keller (Youngstown State) 75-221 and Goecke (Wright State) 73-221; 3. Morton (Illinois Wesleyan) 69-222; T4. Mathiesen (Wright State) 74-223 and Wuethrich (Illinois Wesleyan) 73-223.

OTHER IWU SCORES

T6. Abel 73-226; T16. Nummy 75-229; T38. Chrsitiansen 75-239; T49. LeVine 83-243; T52. Nocek 85-245.

