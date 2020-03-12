You are the owner of this article.
Check out Illinois Wesleyan's baseball linescore from Thursday
agate

Check out Illinois Wesleyan's baseball linescore from Thursday

New IWU primary logo

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Illinois Wesleyan

IWU 4, UMASS DARTMOUTH 2

At Auburndale, Fla.

IWU;000;210;010;- 4-6-0

UMass;000;011;000;- 2-5-4

Gudaitis (W, 1-0) and Mutter. Carrillo (L, 2-1), Seed (5), Woods (8), Maitland (8) and Baker.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (7-3) - 2B - Ranneklev. Two hits - Figus. RBI - Ranneklev 1, Schneider 1. Pitching - Gudaitis (9.O IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 SO, 1 BB).

Record - UMass Dartmouth 8-1.

Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer

