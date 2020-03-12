Check out Illinois Wesleyan's baseball linescore from Thursday

BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Illinois Wesleyan
IWU 4, UMASS DARTMOUTH 2
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
At Auburndale, Fla.
IWU;000;210;010;- 4-6-0
UMass;000;011;000;- 2-5-4
Gudaitis (W, 1-0) and Mutter. Carrillo (L, 2-1), Seed (5), Woods (8), Maitland (8) and Baker.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (7-3) - 2B - Ranneklev. Two hits - Figus. RBI - Ranneklev 1, Schneider 1. Pitching - Gudaitis (9.O IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 SO, 1 BB).
Record - UMass Dartmouth 8-1.
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Randy Sharer
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today