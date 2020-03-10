You are the owner of this article.
Check out Illinois Wesleyan tennis results from Tuesday
Check out Illinois Wesleyan tennis results from Tuesday

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

ST. SCHOLASTICA 7, ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 2

At Orlando, Fla.

SINGLES

Fink (CSS) def. Rochacz, 6-1, 6-4; Holt (CSS) def. Girardin, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (5); Jankila (CSS) def. Mohr, 6-2, 7-5; Cooper (IWU) def. Ellefson, 6-2, 6-1; Valentini (CSS) def. Smith, 6-0, 6-0; Roberts (CSS) def. Zulawski 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES

Rochacz-Mohr (IWU) def. Fink-Jankila 10-8; Holt-Samz (CSS) def. Cooper-Smith 8-4; Ellefson-Vyskocil (CSS) def. Girardin-Zulawski 8-6

