Check out Illinois Wesleyan tennis results from Tuesday

TENNIS
COLLEGE WOMEN
ST. SCHOLASTICA 7, ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 2
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
At Orlando, Fla.
SINGLES
Fink (CSS) def. Rochacz, 6-1, 6-4; Holt (CSS) def. Girardin, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (5); Jankila (CSS) def. Mohr, 6-2, 7-5; Cooper (IWU) def. Ellefson, 6-2, 6-1; Valentini (CSS) def. Smith, 6-0, 6-0; Roberts (CSS) def. Zulawski 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
Rochacz-Mohr (IWU) def. Fink-Jankila 10-8; Holt-Samz (CSS) def. Cooper-Smith 8-4; Ellefson-Vyskocil (CSS) def. Girardin-Zulawski 8-6
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Randy Sharer
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today