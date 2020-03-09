Check out Monday's Illinois State softball linescore and Eureka College results

SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Illinois State
ILLINOIS STATE 7, SOUTHERN U. 3
At Baton Rouge, La.
Illinois State;023;020;0;- 7-9-1
Southern;201;000;0;- 3-6-0
You have free articles remaining.
Day (W) and LaFountaine. May (L), James (5) and Kruebee.
ILLINOIS STATE (12-11): 2B - Olson, LaFountaine, Coursey. HR - K. Borries. Two hits - Chval, Vanderpoll. RBI - Borries 2, LaFountaine 2, Chval, Olson, Wiebel. Pitching - Day (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO)
Record - Southern Univ. 4-10
Eureka College
EUREKA COLLEGE 21, HOLY FAMILY 0 (5 inn.)
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Eureka highlights: Sidney Wightman was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Wightman also was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Gabby Wood was 3 for 3 with two RBI.
EUREKA COLLEGE 5, LYCOMING 0
Eureka (5-0) highlights: Sydney Shubert and Adrianna Zeman had two hits each. Erin Smith pitched the shutout, allowing seven hits, striking out three and walking none.