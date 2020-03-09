You are the owner of this article.
Check out Monday's Illinois State softball linescore and Eureka College results
agate

Check out Monday's Illinois State softball linescore and Eureka College results

Redbird logo

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE 7, SOUTHERN U. 3

At Baton Rouge, La.

Illinois State;023;020;0;- 7-9-1

Southern;201;000;0;- 3-6-0

Day (W) and LaFountaine. May (L), James (5) and Kruebee.

ILLINOIS STATE (12-11): 2B - Olson, LaFountaine, Coursey. HR - K. Borries. Two hits - Chval, Vanderpoll. RBI - Borries 2, LaFountaine 2, Chval, Olson, Wiebel. Pitching - Day (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO)

Record - Southern Univ. 4-10

Eureka College

EUREKA COLLEGE 21, HOLY FAMILY 0 (5 inn.)

At Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Eureka highlights: Sidney Wightman was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Wightman also was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Gabby Wood was 3 for 3 with two RBI.

EUREKA COLLEGE 5, LYCOMING 0

Eureka (5-0) highlights: Sydney Shubert and Adrianna Zeman had two hits each. Erin Smith pitched the shutout, allowing seven hits, striking out three and walking none. 

