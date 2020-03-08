You are the owner of this article.
Check out Sunday's Illinois State softball linescore
LSU 9, ILLINOIS STATE 1

At Baton Rouge, La.

Illinois State;001;000;- 1-3-1

LSU;320;103;-9-13-0

Fox (L, 1-3), Ross (3), Borries (5) and Kennedy. Gorsuch (W, 4-1) and Cummins.

ILLINOIS STATE (11-11) - HR - Vanderpool. 2B - Olson. RBI - Vanderpool. Pitching - Fox (2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Ross (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 Er, 1 BB), Borrise (1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER).

Record - LSU 20-3.

Eureka College

EUREKA COLLEGE 6, CENTENARY 0

Eureka highlights: Junior transfer Torre Koontz pitched a shutout while allowing seven hits and one walk. She tallied two strikeouts. Adrianna Zeman had three hits to drive in two runs at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

EUREKA COLLEGE 3, PENN STATE-SCHUYLKILL 1

Eureka highlights: Bailey Tibbetts had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, who watched Erin Smith (1-0) fan six and walk one while tossing a seven-inning three-hitter.

EUREKA COLLEGE 7, ST. JOSEPH (Conn.) 3

Eureka highlights: The Red Devils (3-0) got three hits and two RBIs from Tibbetts while Morgan Ledbetter had a two-run double. Tibbetts (1-0) was the winning pitcher after fanning two in 6⅓ innings.

 

