You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Check out the baseball linescores from Friday
0 comments
agate

Check out the baseball linescores from Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Redbird logo

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE 8, VCU 5

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Illinois State;200;060;000;- 8-13-3

VCU;210;001;001;- 5-16-0

Johnson (W, 2-2), Peplow (6), Kubiatowicz (9) and Hays; Dailey, Masloff (5, L, 1-1), Serrano (5) and Simon, Vay.

ILLINOIS STATE - Blackford, Libman, Peterson. 3B - Huggins, Peterson, Gaines. HR - Peterson (grand slam in sixth). Two or more hits - Peterson 3, Blackford 2, Huggins 2, Libman 2. RBI - Peterson 5, Libman, Gaines, Soberano. Pitching - Johnson (5 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO), Peplow (3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB), Kubiatowicz (1 IP, O H, O R).

Record - VCU 8-5.

JACKSONVILLE 16, ISU 1

Illinois State;000;010;000;- 1- 3-2

Jacksonville;208;100;05x;- 16-12-0

Wicklund (L, 0-2), Gilmore (3), Dickey (4), Bronke (6), Cantu (7), Libman (8) and Maynard; Palmer (W, 2-1) and George.

ILLINOIS STATE (5-8) - RBI - Gaines.

Record - Jacksonville 6-8.

Illinois Wesleyan

IWU 11, ILLINOIS COLLEGE 8

At Auburndale, Fla.

Illinois Wesleyan;000;123;014;- 11-12-1

Illinois College;301;001;300;- 8-12-2

Quinn, Mulvihill (7), Blaney (8, W, 1-0) and Cerniglia; Love, Miller (5), McBride (6), Neal8), Stawar (9, L, 0-), Lowry (9) and Hennemann.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (3-2) - 2B - Niebrugge. Two or more hits - Fletcher 4, Skopick 2, Rannekley 2. RBI - Dalton 4, Figus, Skopick, Rannekley, Simpson, Niebrugge, Mutter. Pitching - Gudaitis (6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO), Blaney (2 IP, 2 H, 5 SO).

Record - Illinois College 2-7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News