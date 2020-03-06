Check out the baseball linescores from Friday

BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Illinois State
ILLINOIS STATE 8, VCU 5
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Illinois State;200;060;000;- 8-13-3
VCU;210;001;001;- 5-16-0
Johnson (W, 2-2), Peplow (6), Kubiatowicz (9) and Hays; Dailey, Masloff (5, L, 1-1), Serrano (5) and Simon, Vay.
ILLINOIS STATE - Blackford, Libman, Peterson. 3B - Huggins, Peterson, Gaines. HR - Peterson (grand slam in sixth). Two or more hits - Peterson 3, Blackford 2, Huggins 2, Libman 2. RBI - Peterson 5, Libman, Gaines, Soberano. Pitching - Johnson (5 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO), Peplow (3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB), Kubiatowicz (1 IP, O H, O R).
Record - VCU 8-5.
JACKSONVILLE 16, ISU 1
Illinois State;000;010;000;- 1- 3-2
Jacksonville;208;100;05x;- 16-12-0
Wicklund (L, 0-2), Gilmore (3), Dickey (4), Bronke (6), Cantu (7), Libman (8) and Maynard; Palmer (W, 2-1) and George.
ILLINOIS STATE (5-8) - RBI - Gaines.
Record - Jacksonville 6-8.
Illinois Wesleyan
IWU 11, ILLINOIS COLLEGE 8
At Auburndale, Fla.
Illinois Wesleyan;000;123;014;- 11-12-1
Illinois College;301;001;300;- 8-12-2
Quinn, Mulvihill (7), Blaney (8, W, 1-0) and Cerniglia; Love, Miller (5), McBride (6), Neal8), Stawar (9, L, 0-), Lowry (9) and Hennemann.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (3-2) - 2B - Niebrugge. Two or more hits - Fletcher 4, Skopick 2, Rannekley 2. RBI - Dalton 4, Figus, Skopick, Rannekley, Simpson, Niebrugge, Mutter. Pitching - Gudaitis (6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO), Blaney (2 IP, 2 H, 5 SO).
Record - Illinois College 2-7.