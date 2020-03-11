You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Check out Wednesday's Illinois Wesleyan softball linescores
0 comments
agate

Check out Wednesday's Illinois Wesleyan softball linescores

{{featured_button_text}}
Redbird logo

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Illinois Wesleyan

IWU 6, PITT-BRADFORD 0

At Tuscon, Ariz.

Illinois Wesleyan;000;006;0;- 6-8-0

Pitt-Bradford;000;000;0;- 0-1-4

Walker (W, 4-0) and Earl. Uhing (L, 1-4), Hoffmann (6) and Marx.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN: 2B - Murphy, Heraty. 3B - Berghoff, Earl. HR - Fulk. Two hits - Berghoff, Massaro. RBI - Fulk 2, Berghoff, Massaro, Adams, Murphy. Pitching - Walker (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 SO).

Record - Pitt-Bradford 1-7

IWU 7, BALDWIN WALLACE 0

Baldwin Wallace;000;000;0;- 0-5-3

Illinois Wesleyan;100;222;x;- 7-7-0

Cosart (L, 0-2), Lesco (6) and Thompson. Wiegand (W, 4-1) and Earl.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (9-1): 2B - Berghoff, Massaro, Earl, Trammel. 3B - Massaro. HR - Fulk. Two hits - Massaro, Fulk. RBI - Fulk 3, Trammell. Pitching - Wiegand (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 SO).

Record - Baldwin Wallace 0-5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News