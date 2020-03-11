Check out Wednesday's Illinois Wesleyan softball linescores

SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Illinois Wesleyan
IWU 6, PITT-BRADFORD 0
At Tuscon, Ariz.
Illinois Wesleyan;000;006;0;- 6-8-0
Pitt-Bradford;000;000;0;- 0-1-4
Walker (W, 4-0) and Earl. Uhing (L, 1-4), Hoffmann (6) and Marx.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN: 2B - Murphy, Heraty. 3B - Berghoff, Earl. HR - Fulk. Two hits - Berghoff, Massaro. RBI - Fulk 2, Berghoff, Massaro, Adams, Murphy. Pitching - Walker (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 SO).
Record - Pitt-Bradford 1-7
IWU 7, BALDWIN WALLACE 0
Baldwin Wallace;000;000;0;- 0-5-3
Illinois Wesleyan;100;222;x;- 7-7-0
Cosart (L, 0-2), Lesco (6) and Thompson. Wiegand (W, 4-1) and Earl.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (9-1): 2B - Berghoff, Massaro, Earl, Trammel. 3B - Massaro. HR - Fulk. Two hits - Massaro, Fulk. RBI - Fulk 3, Trammell. Pitching - Wiegand (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 SO).
Record - Baldwin Wallace 0-5.