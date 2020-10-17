Cross country results 10/18/20

CROSS COUNTRY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Big 12 Conference Meet
At Peoria
Course — 3.0 miles
Team standings — 1. Normal West 38; 2. Peoria Notre Dame 40; 3. Champaign Central 104; 4. Bloomington 118; 5. Champaign Centennial 121; 6. Normal Community 150; 7. Urbana 153; 8. Peoria Richwoods 247; 9. Danville 261.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Reinhart (West), 16:05.4; 2. Lambert (Urbana), 16:09.6; 3. Keene (PND), 16:10.5; 4. Hendron (Centennial), 16:12.6; 5. Talaski (West), 16:14.2; 6. Taylor (West), 16:18.9; 7. Couri (PND), 16:31.3; 8. Messmer (PND), 16:34.1; 9. Dickerson (PND), 16:37.0; 10. Ilonga (BHS), 16:39.0.
OTHER AREA RESULTS
NORMAL WEST — 12. Perry, 16:44.0; 14. Saufley, 16:44.8; 19. Riddle, 16:58.3; 28. Dunn, 17:16.8; 37. Lehr, 17:29.2.
BLOOMINGTON — 16. Hammond, 16:50.2; 20. Reed, 17:05.9; 36. Gardner, 17:27.1; 39. Goughnour, 17:32.4; 41. Gutierrez, 17:32.9; 63. Edwards-Testolin, 18:59.5.
NORMAL COMMUNITY — 11. Svob, 16:41.1; 30. Chapman, 17:18.8; 32. J. Thomas, 17:22.6; 33. Metivier, 17:23.2; 50. Roper, 18:11.3; 57. Galvin, 18:31.4; 58. D. Thomas, 18:38.4; 63. Chirstopherson, 18:58.0.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Big 12 Conference Meet
At Peoria
Course — 3.0 miles
Team standings — 1. Normal Community 30; 2. Peoria Notre Dame 54; 3. Bloomington 91; 4. Normal West 93; 5. Champaign Central 159; 6. Champaign Centennial 164; 7. Danville 194; 8. Urbana 214; 9. Peoria Richwoods 224.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Ince (NCHS), 17:22.3; 2. Skeate (BHS), 17:33.2; 3. Stedwell (PND), 17:55.5; 4. Sanderson (NCHS), 18:38.2; 5. Hartke (NCHS), 18:52.8; 6. Sweikar (Centennial), 18:59.6; 7. Clark (West), 19:05.2; 8. Ehrhart (PND), 19:16.6; 9. Harmon (NCHS), 19:18.3; 10. Zopel (PND), 19:35.1.
OTHER AREA RESULTS
NORMAL COMMUNITY — 11. Ziemer, 19:37.2; 13. Luthe, 19:50.0; 15. Sewell, 19:57.4; 21. Brozenec, 20:20.7.
BLOOMINGTON — 14. Rivera, 19:56.4; 17. Kaeb, 20:07.8; 28. Gardner, 20:41.1; 33. Arbuckle, 20:47.3; 42. Ifft, 21:40.9; 57. Hambleton, 24:09.6.
NORMAL WEST — 18. Starkey, 20:07.9; 20. Lehr, 20:17.5; 23. Horton, 20:27.7; 27. Schweizer, 20:40.2; 34. Piazza, 21:01.2; 38. Gaddis, 21:30.5; 44. Rice, 21:51.7.
