Cross country results 10/25/20

CROSS COUNTRY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Class 1A regionals
OLYMPIA REGIONAL
At Stanford - 3.0 miles
Team standings (top 5 advance to sectional): 1. Olympia 31; 2. El Paso-Gridley 53; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 99; 4. Eureka 131; 5. IVC 154; 6. Tremont 174; 7. Central Catholic 180; 8. Heyworth 204; 9. Clinton 222; 10. Delavan 276; 11. Tri-Valley 294; 12. Prairie Central 321.
TOP 10 FINISHERS
1. Kistner (Olympia), 14:55.30; 2. Wheeler (Olympia), 15:52.63; 3. Meyer (EPG), 16:00.25; 4. Penry (Heyworth), 16:03.11; 5. Dare (Olympia), 16:06.31; 6. Black (Clinton), 16:06.98; 7. DeMarb (EPG), 16:20.38; 8. Voss (Tremont), 16:22.48; 9. Ringger (EPG), 16:23.54; 10. Wilkins (Dee-Mack), 16:30.27.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC — 23. Evans, 17:22.60; 33. Prabhu, 17:38,64; 37. Swearingen, 17:46.19; 44. Vogel, 18:00.66; 48. Foley, 18:27.06; 55. Hartrich, 18:35.68; 57. Pagan, 18:41.68.
ST. BEDE REGIONAL
At Peru - 3.0 miles
Team standings (top five advance to sectional) — 1. Amboy 50; 2. Sterling Newman 92; 3. Seneca 97; 4. Pontiac 121; 5. Fieldcrest 129.
TOP 10 FINISHERS
1. Hoffman (Marquette), 16:33.23; 2. Loftus (Amboy), 16:52.75; 3. McNich (Amboy), 17:07.65; 4. Schickel (Pontiac), 17:07.96; 5. Lee (Pontiac), 17:09.21; 6. Stoeger (Fieldcrest), 17:11.11; 7. Aldridge (Seneca), 17:15.48; 8. Eller (Amboy), 17:23.01; 9. Getz (Lowpoint-Washburn), 17:27.34; 10. Skaggs (Fieldcrest), 17:41.92.
Class 2A regionals
METAMORA REGIONAL
At Metamora - 3.0 miles
Team standings (top 5 advance to sectional): 1. Morton 42; 2. Metamora 48; 3. Peoria Notre Dame 99; 4. University High 118; 5. Limestone 131; 8. Bloomington 204.
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Georges (Limestone), 14:43.83; 2. O'Laughlin (Metamora), 14:45.73; 3. Weeks (Morton), 15:07.02
U HIGH — 12. Muduli, 16:03.26; 13. Henderson, 16:05.60; 25. Kehias, 16:17.42; 33. Culbertson, 16:31.38; 35. Rice, 16:33.15; 40. Hutchins, 16:40.40; 78. McCormick, 18:49.32.
BLOOMINGTON — 32. Ilonga, 16:30.92; 34. Reed, 16:32.85; 41. Hammond, 16:44.23; 42. Gardner, 16:48.44; 55. Goughnour, 17:17.01; 61. Gutierrez, 17:34.88; 69. Edwards, 18:17.57.
JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL
At Jacksonville - 2.9 miles
Team standings (top five advance to sectional) — 1. Chatham Glenwood 20; 2. Rochester 80; 3. Springfield 86; 4. Lincoln 125; 5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 139.
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Peterson (Glenwood), 15:21.99; 2. Herbst (Glenwood), 15:23.37; 3. Herren (Rochester), 15:24.75.
Class 3A regionals
GRANITE CITY REGIONAL
At Granite City - 3.0 miles
Team standings (top 5 advance to sectional): 1. Edwardsville 28; 2. Pekin 88; 3. O'Fallon 96; 4. Normal West 98; 5. Collinsville 146; 8. Normal Community 188.
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Watts (Edwardsville), 14:41.14; 2. Patrylak (Edwardsville), 15:08.90; 3. Rosen (Quincy), 15:30.09.
NORMAL WEST — 10. Rinehart, 15:51.89; 13. Taylor, 15:56.65; 20. Talaski, 16:09.74; 23. Perry, 16:25.14; 32. Riddle, 16:34.53; 35. Saufley, 16:38.62; 48. Dunn, 17:04.31.
NORMAL COMMUNITY — 17. Svob, 16:06.94; 30. Chapman, 16:32.16; 38. J. Thomas, 16:44.32; 44. Metivier, 16:58.39; 59. Roper, 17:26.53; 71. Galvin, 18:07.40; 73. D. Thomas, 18:16.66.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Class 1A regionals
OLYMPIA REGIONAL
At Stanford - 3.0 miles
Team standings (top 5 advance to sectional): 1. Eureka 35; 2. University High 45; 3. Olympia 86; 4. El Paso-Gridley 142; 5. Central Catholic 147; 7. Tremont 177; 8. Tri-Valley 200; 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 220; 10. Clinton 237; 11. Heyworth 348.
TOP 10 FINISHERS
1. Perry (Eureka), 17:22.70; 2. Fogo (Eureka), 18:18.86; 3. Beavers (Olympia), 18:23.63; 4. Wolters (U High), 18:24.97; 5. Crabtree (U High), 18:59.16; 6. Knapp (Eureka), 19:00.02. 7. Munson (Eureka), 19:12.08; 8. Zacharias (U High), 19:21.09; 9. Litwiller (Olympia), 19:27.76; 10. Brady (Central Catholic), 19:42.81.
U HIGH — 13. Kaeb, 20:09.80; 15. Fitzgerald, 20:30.70; 20. Bossard, 20:54.93; 33. Luallen, 21:21.89;
CENTRAL CATHOLIC — 26. K. Eckhoff, 20:59.25; 34. Zlatic, 21:24.38; 37. Evans, 21:33.74; 42. Bordewick, 22:10.60; 46. A. Eckhoff, 22:08.69.
Class 2A regionals
METAMORA REGIONAL
At Metamora - 3.0 miles
Team standings (top 5 advance to sectional): 1. Morton 52; 2. Peoria Notre Dame 86; 3. Dunlap 88; 4. Washington 92; 5. Metamora 96; 6. Bloomington 158.
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Skeate (Bloomington), 17:48.33; 2. Skinner (Morton), 18:05.83; 3. Stedwill (Peoria ND), 18:21.49.
BLOOMINGTON — 27. Kaeb, 19:50.48; 37. Gardner, 20:25.48; 43. Arbuckle, 21:05.44; 50. Ifft, 21:34.43.
JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL
At Jacksonville - 2.9 miles
Team standings (top five advance to sectional) — 1. Chatham Glenwood 34; 2. Mount Zion 85; 3. Springfield 102; 4. Rochester 104; 5. Lincoln 109.
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Zeibert (Rochester), 17:34.82; 2. Heitzig (Lincoln), 18:00.70; 3. Meiser (Belthalto Civic) 18:32.02.
Class 3A regionals
GRANITE CITY REGIONAL
At Granite City - 3.0 miles
Team standings (top 5 advance to sectional): 1. Normal Community 44; 2. O'Fallon 70; 3 Edwardsville 76; 4. Quincy 97; 5. Pekin 105; 6. Normal West 153.
TOP 10 FINISHERS
1. Ince (NCHS), 16:58.19; 2. Schieppe (O'Fallon), 17:03.97; 3. Knoyle, 17:19.05; 4. Elliott (Belleville West), 17:29.79; 5. Schuering (Quincy), 17:48.22; 6. Sanderson (NCHS), 18:17.97; 7. Monson (O'Fallon), 18:20.79; 8. Hartke (NCHS), 18:35.63; 9. Clark (Normal West), 18:48.68; 10. Filarski (Pekin), 18:49.18.
NORMAL COMMUNITY — 12. Ziemer, 18:51.13; 17. Harmon, 18:59.56; 21. Luthe, 19:10.29.
NORMAL WEST — 36. Schweizer, 20:13.30; 37. Horton, 20:19.64; 42. Starkey, 20:44.06; 49. Piazza, 21:10.19; 51. Gaddis, 21:28.41.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!