Cross country results 9/18/20
agate

Cross country results 9/18/20

Cross country agate photo
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

CROSS COUNTRY 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

At Maxwell Park - 3.0 miles

Team standings: 1. Bloomington 24; 2. Normal Community 37; 3. Dunlap 68; 4. Tri-Valley 96.

Area top 10 individuals: 1. Svob (N) 17:21; 2. Reed (B) 17:25; 3. Gardner (B) 18:01;4. Ilonga (B) 18:05; 5. Thomas (N) 18:06; 6. Hammond (B) 18:08; 7. Chapman (N) 18:27; 8. Metivier (N) 18:28; 9. Goughnour (B) 18:29.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

At Maxwell Park - 3.0 miles

Team standings: 1. Normal Community 21; 2. Bloomington 55; 3. Tri-Valley 71; 4. Dunlap 87.

Top 10 individuals — 1. Ince (N) 18:18; 2. Skeate (B) 18:57; 3. Sanderson (N) 19:58; 4. Harmon (N) 20:03; 5. Garnue (TV) 20:28; 6. Ziemer (N) 20:30; 7. Hartke (N) 20:35; 8. Kaeb (B) 21:12; 9. Luthe (N) 21:17; 10. Sewell (N) 21:26.

Breaking News