Cross country results 9/23/20

CROSS COUNTRY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Intercity Meet
At Maxwell Park - 3.0 miles
Team standings —1. Normal West 17; 2. University High 51; 3. Bloomington 83; 4. Normal Community 94; 5. Central Catholic 105.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Reinhart (West) 16:45; 2. Talaski (West) 16:47; 3. Perry (West) 16:49; 4. Taylor (West) 16:54; 5. Kehias (U High) 16:59; 6. Henderson (U High) 16:59; 7. Riddle (West) 17:03; 8. Svob (NCHS) 17:32; 9. Illonga (BHS) 17:32; 10. Hutchins (U High) 17:33.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Intercity Meet
At Maxwell Park - 3.0 miles
Team standings —1. Normal Community 37; 2. University High 41; 3. (tie) Normal West, Central Catholic 97; 5. Bloomington 100.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Ince (NCHS) 18:34; 2. Wolters (U High) 18:47; 3. Skeate (BHS) 19:09; 4. Clark (West) 19:38; 5. Hartke (NCHS) 19:43; 6. Zacharias (U High) 19:47; 7. Crabtree (U High) 19:47; 8. Brady (Central) 20:02; 9. Sanderson (NCHS) 20:09; 10. Harmon (NCHS) 20:11.
