Football Games Today for Friday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Champaign Central at University High, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Pontiac at Prairie Central
Monticello at Olympia
OTHER
Seneca at Dwight
Lincoln at Mattoon
Lisle at Streator
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today