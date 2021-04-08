Football Games Today for Friday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Pontiac at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 7 p.m.
ILLINI PRAIRIE
IVC at Prairie Central
Olympia at Rantoul
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Eureka at Tri-Valley
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at GCMS
El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest
LeRoy at Heyworth
Ridgeview at Fisher
Oblong at Tremont
OTHER
Dwight at PBL
Lincoln at Mount Zion
Streator at Manteno
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today