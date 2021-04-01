Football Games Today for Friday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Prairie Central at Olympia
Tolono Unity at Pontiac
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Tri-Valley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Heyworth at Ridgeview
Tremont at Fisher
OTHER
Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
