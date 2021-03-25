Football Games Today for Friday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Monticello at Prairie Central
Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Cerro Gordo at Heyworth
OTHERS
Iroquois West at Dwight
Clinton at Tuscola
Peotone at Streator
Rantoul at Lincoln
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
