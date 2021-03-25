 Skip to main content
Football Games Today for Friday
agate

Football Games Today for Friday

NCHS cruises past Bloomington in the schools' 105th football meeting

Normal Community running back Benjamin Larson looks for an opening against the Bloomington defense during their Big 12 Conference game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at NCHS. The Ironmen won, 43-26, to improve to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.

View the gallery. 

 Lewis Marien, The Pantagraph

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Monticello at Prairie Central

Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Cerro Gordo at Heyworth

OTHERS

Iroquois West at Dwight

Clinton at Tuscola

Peotone at Streator

Rantoul at Lincoln

