Football Games Today for Friday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.
University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Quincy Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Pontiac at Taylorville
OTHERS
Decatur St. Teresa at Clinton
Streator at Coal City
Lincoln at Charleston
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today