Football Games Today for Friday
agate

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.

University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Quincy Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Pontiac at Taylorville

OTHERS

Decatur St. Teresa at Clinton

Streator at Coal City

Lincoln at Charleston

