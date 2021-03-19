 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football Games Today for Saturday
0 comments
agate

Football Games Today for Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
NCHS cruises past Bloomington in the schools' 105th football meeting

Normal Community running back Benjamin Larson looks for an opening against the Bloomington defense during their Big 12 Conference game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at NCHS. The Ironmen won, 43-26, to improve to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.

View the gallery. 

 Lewis Marien, The Pantagraph

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Olympia at Tolono Unity

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Fieldcrest at GCMS

Eureka at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Tri-Valley at El Paso-Gridley

Ridgeview at LeRoy

Heyworth at Tremont

Westville at Fisher

OTHERS

Dwight at Walther Christian

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News