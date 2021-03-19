Football Games Today for Saturday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Olympia at Tolono Unity
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Fieldcrest at GCMS
Eureka at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Tri-Valley at El Paso-Gridley
Ridgeview at LeRoy
Heyworth at Tremont
Westville at Fisher
OTHERS
Dwight at Walther Christian
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
