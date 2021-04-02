 Skip to main content
Football Games Today for Saturday
agate

Football Games Today for Saturday

NCHS cruises past Bloomington in the schools' 105th football meeting

Normal Community running back Benjamin Larson looks for an opening against the Bloomington defense during their Big 12 Conference game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at NCHS. The Ironmen won, 43-26, to improve to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.

View the gallery. 

 Lewis Marien, The Pantagraph

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Quincy Notre Dame at Normal West, 1 p.m.

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Fieldcrest at Eureka

GCMS at El Paso-Gridley

LeRoy at Mount Carmel

OTHER

Clifton Central at Dwight

Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln

