Football results from Saturday
Football results from Saturday

FOOTBALL

College

FCS playoffs

Semifinal results

South Dakota St. 33, Delaware 3

Sam Houston 38, James Madison 35

Championship

May 16

At Frisco, Texas

South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston, 1 p.m.

