Football results from Saturday

FOOTBALL
College
FCS playoffs
Semifinal results
South Dakota St. 33, Delaware 3
Sam Houston 38, James Madison 35
Championship
May 16
At Frisco, Texas
South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston, 1 p.m.
