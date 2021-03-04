15 YEARS AGO: Adam Dauskas leads Illinois Wesleyan in Division III Tournament victory

5 years ago (2016): Colin Holderman racked up 13 strikeouts in six innings and the Heartland Community College baseball team reeled off 15 hits in a 10-2 triumph over Triton in the home opener at The Corn Crib. Leadoff hitter Marcus Pingleton went 3 for 3 and scored twice for the Hawks (3-2).

15 years ago (2006): Adam Dauksas scored 14 of Illinois Wesleyan first 26 points on his way to a career-high 31 as the Titans parlayed a fantastic first half into an 85-71 victory over host Wisconsin-Whitewater in a second round NCAA Division III tournament game.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State sophomore Val Trame was named the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball player of the week after helping her team to conference wins over Northern Iowa and Bradley last week.

50 years ago (1971): Alan Lord of Wapella and Kevin Sprau of Bellflower were unanimous choices for the Kickapoo Conference all-star basketball team selected by the league coaches. The remainder of the first team was made up of Jeff Wilcox and Kurt King of McLean-Waynesville-Armington, and Larry Maupin of Saybrook-Arrowsmith.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

