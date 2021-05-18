 Skip to main content
15 YEARS AGO: Allison Ward, Amber May lifts NCHS past Normal West for Big 12 softball title
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Allison Ward, Amber May lifts NCHS past Normal West for Big 12 softball title

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): St. Xavier senior Nicole Nonnemacher, a Normal Community High School graduate, won her 100th career game in helping the Cougars beat Georgia Gwinnett, 2-1, to advance to the 10-team NAIA World Series in Sioux City, Iowa.

15 years ago (2006): Allison Ward’s headfirst slide into home in the eighth inning produced the winning run and Amber May pitched a two-hitter to give Normal Community a 1-0 victory over Normal West and the undisputed Big 12 Conference softball title.

25 years ago (1996): Eureka High School freshman Heidi Knapp won Class A championships in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter events at the 24th girls state track meet.

50 years ago (1971): Righthander Robin Cooper pitched a masterful three-hit, 11-strikeout game as Bloomington High School turned back gritty Lexington, 4-2, in a first-round game of the Central Catholic Regional Tournament at O’Neil Park.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

