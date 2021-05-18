15 YEARS AGO: Allison Ward, Amber May lifts NCHS past Normal West for Big 12 softball title

5 years ago (2016): St. Xavier senior Nicole Nonnemacher, a Normal Community High School graduate, won her 100th career game in helping the Cougars beat Georgia Gwinnett, 2-1, to advance to the 10-team NAIA World Series in Sioux City, Iowa.
15 years ago (2006): Allison Ward’s headfirst slide into home in the eighth inning produced the winning run and Amber May pitched a two-hitter to give Normal Community a 1-0 victory over Normal West and the undisputed Big 12 Conference softball title.
25 years ago (1996): Eureka High School freshman Heidi Knapp won Class A championships in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter events at the 24th girls state track meet.
50 years ago (1971): Righthander Robin Cooper pitched a masterful three-hit, 11-strikeout game as Bloomington High School turned back gritty Lexington, 4-2, in a first-round game of the Central Catholic Regional Tournament at O’Neil Park.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
