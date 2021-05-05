15 YEARS AGO: Ashley Verplank, Paige Steffen lead BHS to Big 12 girls track title

5 years ago (2016): Nick Watson scored three runs and drove in three with two hits as Normal West took a 10-2 win over Peoria Richwoods in a Big 12 Conference game at Normal. Mitch Fairfield allowed three hits and struck out five to earn the win.

15 years ago (2006): Ashley Verplank and Paige Steffen won two events each to power Bloomington High School to the championship in the Big 12 Conference girls track and field meet at Mattoon.

25 years ago (1996): The Illinois State baseball team gave Coach Jeff Stewart his 200th career victory by sweeping a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader from Indiana State. Eric Eckenstahler fired a five-hitter in the opener, a 5-1 victory, and Brian Okrasinsi scattered 10 hits as the Redbirds posted a 9-4 victory in the nightcap.

50 years ago (1971): Scoring all but four runs on home runs – three in all — Bloomington beat Normal Community, 14-3, and remained undefeated in the Intercity. Second baseman Terry Mardis and leftfielder Matt Salzman hammered three-run homers, and left-handed batting right fielder Mike Abfalder connected with the bases loaded to the opposite field.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

