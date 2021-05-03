15 YEARS AGO: Ashley Whitecotton leads Ridgeview girls to McLean County Meet title

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Jill Harmon has been named a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s track and field Athlete of the Week. The senior had a lifetime best score of 4,597 points in the heptathlon at the Drake Relays. The total ranks first in the CCIW and fourth nationally.

15 years ago (2006): Ashley Whitecotton swept the three sprints and anchored a winning relay for the fourth consecutive year to lead Ridgeview’s girls to the McLean County Meet title. Ridgeview scored 123 points to best second-place Lexington with 102.

25 years ago (1996): Normal Community’s Allison Saunders had a stellar performance at the plate, going 4-for-4 including a triple to lead NCHS to a 10-2 softball victory over University High in Intercity softball action at Fairview Park.

50 years ago (1971): University High School’s rampaging baseball team moved within a step of the Corn Belt Conference championship with a 19-6 victory over Normal Community. Rob Knapp contributed a single, double and triple and two runs batted in to lead the Pioneer attack.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

