15 YEARS AGO: Austin Kull, strong defense lift NCHS to Class 6A semifinal victory

5 years ago (2015): Race Parmenter, who ranked second in the Frontier League with 22 saves this past season, has agreed to a contract to return to the Normal CornBelters. Parmenter posted a 2.53 ERA and a 1-3 record for Normal. He struck out 51 and walked just 12 in 53⅓ innings.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community’s swarming defense, led by linebacker Austin Kull’s 13 tackles, held Chicago Hubbard star running back Robert Hughes to 8 yards on eight first-half carries and 40 yards in 15 tries overall as the Ironmen rolled to a 34-6 semifinal victory in the Class 6A playoff semifinals.

25 years ago (1995): Ketti Boden claimed the singles title while Ina Bradford and Marsha Barnard won the doubles crown as play wrapped up in the Bloomington Women’s Bowling Association Tournament at Savidge Lanes.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School’s perennially powerful wrestling team has six returning lettermen and a host of non-lettermen to give Coach Jim Bowers the nucleus for another superb team. Best of the veterans appear to be seniors Steve Tudor and John Majors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

