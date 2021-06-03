15 YEARS AGO: Beth Olson, Jenn Murray lift Normal West to Class AA softball sectional title

5 years ago (2016): Saint Xavier senior and former Normal Community star Nicole Nonnemacher has been named the NAIA National Pitcher of the Year for the third time. Nonnemacher led the NAIA in strikeouts (455) and ranked second in opponent batting average (.129). She finished the season with a 31-6 record.

15 years ago (2006): Beth Olson clubbed her first home run of the season in the fifth inning to give Normal West freshman pitcher Jenn Murray a 1-0 victory over Streator in the Class AA Normal West Softball Sectional championship game.

25 years ago (1996): Half a world away from home, Doug Hornsby and Ryan Tusek each scored two touchdowns to lead Illinois Wesleyan’s football team to a 37-7 exhibition win over the Hamburg Blue Devils in Charity Bowl IV at Volksparkstadium in Hamburg, Germany.

50 years ago (1971): Northern Illinois University basketball coach Tom Jorgensen announced he had signed five outstanding high school basketball players to National Letters of Intent, including Bob Schmidt, a 6-4 forward from Morton High School. Schmidt averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds per game the past season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

