15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington downs Central Catholic behind Justin Bocot's 38 points

5 years ago (2015): University High School’s Matt Napolitano has been named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team. Napolitano, a senior forward, was the lone Pantagraph area representative on the team.

15 years ago (2005): Junior guard Justin Bocot poured in 25 of his career-high 38 points in a sizzling first-half performance, and defending champion Bloomington pulled away for a 76-52 win over Central Catholic in the 35th Intercity Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State will open its basketball season today against an intriguing opponent in the San Juan Shootout at Puerto Rico. The Redbirds will play James Madison University, coached by the celebrated Lefty Driesell.

50 years ago (1970): University High School’s tall, talented Pioneers will get a chance to make a case study of height versus speed when they open their season against Peoria Woodruff. The Pioneers, with a starting lineup that could average 6 feet 4½ inches, are the favorite.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

