15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington earns 13th straight Intercity Wrestling Tournament title

5 years ago (2015): Despite missing four free throws in the last minute, Illinois State held off Murray State, 63-61. “We needed it real bad,” said ISU sophomore Deontae Hawkins, who led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington wrestlers rallied from a 25-6 deficit for a 41-28 triumph over Normal Community to clinch the Purple Raiders’ 13th straight Intercity Tournament title. No. 2-state ranked Justin Hale of BHS ran his record to 14-0 at 152 pounds.

25 years ago (1995): Former University of Illinois offensive coordinator Tom Beck visited the Illinois State campus and interviewed for the Redbirds’ head football coaching vacancy, created when Jim Heacock’s contract was not renewed.

50 years ago (1970): The GMC Trucks, former state softball champions, will be Bloomington’s entry in a new eight-team fastpitch league consisting of teams from all over the state of Illinois and one from St. Louis. Ken Reeser, manager of the Bloomington entry, said the league teams will play home-and-home schedules with all other league foes.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.