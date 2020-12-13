 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington earns 13th straight Intercity Wrestling Tournament title
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington earns 13th straight Intercity Wrestling Tournament title

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Despite missing four free throws in the last minute, Illinois State held off Murray State, 63-61. “We needed it real bad,” said ISU sophomore Deontae Hawkins, who led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington wrestlers rallied from a 25-6 deficit for a 41-28 triumph over Normal Community to clinch the Purple Raiders’ 13th straight Intercity Tournament title. No. 2-state ranked Justin Hale of BHS ran his record to 14-0 at 152 pounds.

25 years ago (1995): Former University of Illinois offensive coordinator Tom Beck visited the Illinois State campus and interviewed for the Redbirds’ head football coaching vacancy, created when Jim Heacock’s contract was not renewed.

50 years ago (1970): The GMC Trucks, former state softball champions, will be Bloomington’s entry in a new eight-team fastpitch league consisting of teams from all over the state of Illinois and one from St. Louis. Ken Reeser, manager of the Bloomington entry, said the league teams will play home-and-home schedules with all other league foes.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News