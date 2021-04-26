15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington earns Intercity Track title behind Rob Barkulis' distance double

5 years ago (2016): Tony Krominga had a go-ahead, RBI single in a three-run fifth inning to lift Pontiac High School to a 4-3 Corn Belt Conference win over University High at Pontiac. Jacob Curry got the win, allowing five hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts and five walks.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington put on a display of depth to win its first Intercity boys track and field title since 2003. Highlights included a gutty distance double by Rob Barkulis of BHS and the meet’s first shot put three-peat by Josh Brent of Central Catholic.

25 years ago (1996): Jason Beckman continued to haunt Decatur MacArthur in Normal Community’s 6-3 baseball victory. Beckman hit a solo home run and pitched an inning of relief to earn his fourth save. He had two homers and a save against MacArthur the previous day.

50 years ago (1971): Rick Jackson had six birdies for a three-under-par 68 as the Illinois State golf team won a triangular meet from Indiana State and the University of Louisville on the Terre Haute Country Club course. Redbird Brad Barker tied with Indiana State’s Phil Kline for second at 73 and Steve Taylor of ISU was fourth at 74.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.