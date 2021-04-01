15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington Extreme loses in U.S. Cellular Coliseum opener before crowd of 6,096

5 years ago (2016): Alyssa Frazier scored two goals as the Normal Community High School soccer team remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over Central Catholic in the 19th Intercity Soccer Tournament. Caelyn Steffens, Ayanna Johnson and Grace Blair each had a goal and an assist for the Iron, who improved to 4-0 overall.

15 years ago (2006): A crowd of 6,096 attending the opening of Bloomington’s new U.S. Cellular Coliseum saw the Bloomington Extreme lose to the Fort Wayne Freedom 51-28 in the United Indoor Football League.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams elected Chris Simich and Traci Butler as their most valuable players. Butler, the all-time IWU women’s leading scorer, was MVP for the fourth year.

50 years ago (1971): John Lester blasted a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give Illinois Wesleyan’s reviving baseball team a 14-12 victory over Whitworth College and a 2-1 margin in a wild series that produced 58 runs — 29 for each team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

