15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington Extreme rallies to win indoor football first game
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington Extreme rallies to win indoor football first game

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Ben Niebur struck out nine and allowed one earned run in a complete-game performance as Bloomington downed Lincoln, 7-3, in a nonconference baseball game at Lincoln. Niebur gave up five hits and walked none.

15 years ago (2006): The Bloomington Extreme overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half and rallied for a 44-40 victory over the Peoria Rough Riders in a United Indoor Football opener at Peoria. It was the first game in the Bloomington Extreme’s history.

25 years ago (1996): Ola Bundy, retiring as Illinois High School Association assistant executive director, will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame July 6 at the National Federation of State High School Associations annual meeting.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University got a 20-point performance from Dee Dimon and a 15-point effort from Margy Wright but still absorbed a 65-64 double overtime loss to Queens, N.Y., in the consolation bracket game of the National Women’s Invitational Basketball Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

