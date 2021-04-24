15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington girls win Intercity track title behind meet-record 1,600 relay

5 years ago (2016): Collin Ridout went 6 for 8, five of those for extra bases, with five RBIs to lead the Heartland Community College baseball team past Lincoln College, 7-0 and 14-1, in Mid-West Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Hawks improved to 30-7 overall and 16-3 in the M-WAC.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington won its sixth title in the 17th annual Intercity Girls Track and Field Meet. The BHS 1,600-meter relay team of Ashley Beyer, Tara Clemens, Mackenzie Clemens and Ashley Verplank won in a meet record 4 minutes, 6.5 seconds.

25 years ago (1996): With a Pantagraph-area leading high jump clearance of 6 feet, 4 inches by Tim Cavinder and two relay victories, the Ridgeview High School boys track team won the Falcon Invitational at Gibson City.

50 years ago (1971): Kevin Sprau pitched and batted Bellflower High School past previously unbeaten Stanford-Minier High School, 3-2. Sprau allowed only three hits and singled in the lead run in the bottom half of the third inning as Bellflower won its first game after three losses. Alan Graff homered for Stanford-Minier.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

