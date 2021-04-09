15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington graduate Dodie Dunson to sign with Iowa State

5 years ago (2016): Normal Community graduate Nicole Nonnemacher struck out 42 as her Saint Xavier University softball team swept a doubleheader from St. Ambrose. Nonnemacher fanned 22 in St. Xavier’s nine-inning, 3-1 win in the opener. The nightcap went 12 innings with Nonnemacher striking out 20 in a 2-0 win.

15 years ago (2006): Former Bloomington High School all-state guard Dodie Dunson said he will sign a letter of intent to attend Iowa State University. Dunson played at Brewster Academy prep school in New Hampshire this past season.

25 years ago (1996): University High pitcher Nick Anderson escaped a shaky first inning while Andy Rader and Eric Schlipf supplied plenty of offense for the Pioneers’ 14-3 victory over Normal West. Rader and Schlipf each had four runs batted in.

50 years ago (1971): Winning every event they entered, Bob Linder and Kurt Meihofer led Illinois Wesleyan to an easy dual outdoor opening victory over SIU-Edwardsville, 86-59. Meihofer took the weight events single-handed, winning the shot put, discus and javelin.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

